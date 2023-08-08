Sandi Miller sees the transformation.

For six years, Miller has been a house parent at the Masonic Eastern Star Home for Children in Fremont. She’s watched plenty of kids in the home’s Rawhide Wranglers 4-H Club get animals ready and show them at the Dodge County Fair in Scribner.

Most of these kids come from cities and aren’t from farm backgrounds. So working with a 1,400-pound steer or a similar-size animal can be intimidating at first.

Here’s where Miller sees the change.

“You see some kids that have dreaded being close to the animals the entire time and then once they start prepping for the fair, you see such a transformation,” Miller said. “They’re treating them like their dogs and cats. They’re playing on them. They’re loving on them. It’s just awesome to see the change and for them to have the chance to do that.”

Like other 4-H’ers, the kids learn how to safely handle, train and care for an animal, which takes daily practice. Kids start working with the calves shortly after they’re born.

“That really helps the in teaming process,” said Ron Giesselmann Masonic Home executive director. “The calves aren’t skittish around people that way.”

And the kids get used to the animals.

On Saturday morning, the kids were demonstrating what they’ve learned, while taking their turn in the show ring at the fair.

Dylan Braun, 14, was showing a 1,387-pound Hereford cross-bred steer named, Empire. Dylan can give step-by-step directions on how to wash a steer.

First, he said you tie the steer to a pole, then get a hose to wash it.

“You start with the feet,” Dylan said, to avoid shocking the animal with a spray of cold water. “You work your way up. Once you’ve got the animal really wet, you soap them up, you scrub them down. You get everything from the tail to the belly, the back.”

When washing the animal’s head, the 4-H’er turns down the hose’s water pressure.

“That’s when they usually start to buck around, because they don’t like water in their face,” Dylan said. “You spray them down a little bit, pause, wait for them to calm down a little bit, spray them again.”

Next, Dylan quickly scrubs Empire’s hooves with a soft brush. He can tell when an animal is irritated. He said it moos a lot and shakes its head.

Dylan then ties the animal in a chute and uses a blower – which he describes as a hairdryer times 10 – to blow dry the animal’s hair. He said the animals don’t mind the blow dryer.

He’s had a steer step on his foot, which he said hurts more if he’s wearing cowboy boots.

“But when you’re in muck (rubber) boots, it doesn’t really hurt that bad,” Dylan said.

Brayden Siebe, 11, of Omaha was working with a smaller, Angus steer at the fair.

“I named him ‘Squirt,’ because of how little he is,” Brayden said. “I was going to name him ‘Flopper’ at first, because if I tugged on his halter – because he wasn’t halter-trained (yet) - he’d flop on the ground until you got him up.”

Brayden finally decided on the name, Squirt.

“It’s a cute name,” Brayden said.

Brayden recalls one of his early encounters with Squirt.

“I started petting him and then he turned around and started licking me and tried eating my shirt,” the boy said.

Like Dylan, Brayden needed to get his animal ready to show.

Cattle technically have hair, not fur, and after Brayden washes Squirt, he applies mousse and a product called, Shock, which is designed to make the hair look fuller.

Brayden has enjoyed working with Squirt.

“I’ve had a good time with him,” Brayden said. “He’s just fun. Whenever he lies down during the fair, I get to snuggle with him, because of how little he is.”

Miller noted that after the kids have been around an animal awhile, handling it becomes like second nature to them. She recalls a girl, who dreaded working with an animal.

“I saw her the other day,” Miller said. “She was lying her head on it. Petting it. Loving it. Talking to it.”

Miller believes the kids benefit from showing the cattle.

“I think they learn discipline,” she said. “They learn how to follow directions and teamwork, because a lot of them have to help each other, because we’re on a time crunch, getting ready.”

Miller sees them demonstrate kindness when one kid stops working with their animal to help another kid, who’s 15 minutes behind schedule.

“I think it takes a kind person to do that, because most people would just worry about themselves,” she said.

Miller believes the kids learn patience, too.

“Some of them have been standing out here for an hour with that cow jerking and pulling on them, waiting their turn,” she said. “They have to keep a smile on their face and just wait their turn.”

Miller enjoys seeing the looks on the kids’ faces when they do well.

“It doesn’t matter what color of ribbon they get,” Miller said. “They made it through the show and they’re happy with the job they did and that just says it all.”