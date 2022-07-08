Lessons from the 4-H Expo: Competitor shares memories

At 14, Hayden Schroeder knows how to win and lose gracefully.

And he’s putting these skills to use at the Fremont 4-H Expo.

Schroeder, who’s from Wisner, showed two male sheep on Thursday. He’ll show as many as four hogs on Saturday.

Good natured and articulate, Schroeder easily paints a verbal picture of what’s involved in showing livestock at a fair.

On Wednesday night, Schroeder described how he got started, the work involved, lessons learned and his future plans.

“My family has been showing sheep for a very long time,” he said. “I grew up watching it.”

Schroeder was 9 years old when he began these endeavors.

“It was a blast my first year,” he said.

The first year Schroeder showed a lamb, the animal was twice his size.

“He wasn’t a very nice lamb,” Schroeder said. “He dragged me across the ring at our county fair.”

But he was a good lamb.

“He won a lot of shows,” Schroeder said.

Today, Schroeder shows sheep, cattle and hogs at fairs.

“I’ve got my time cut out for me,” he said.

Schroeder starts working with lambs when they’re about 2 months old.

Using a halter, he trains them to walk by his side, eventually taking off the halter. He teaches them to stop and stand and to push against him so a judge can see their muscle.

Exercise is important. So each day, he walks the sheep or gets them to walk on a treadmill.

“It has a little bit of a cage on the outside so they don’t slip and fall,” he said of the treadmill, adding, “It doesn’t go very fast.”

Schroeder takes three essential items to the show — soap to clean the animals, a hose to rinse them off and a blower to dry them — along with other supplies.

He fluffs out the wool on their legs to make their joints look smaller and their feet look bigger.

“It adds a lot more eye appeal than it would to have slicked-down leg wool,” he said. “It’s a really trendy thing, but it also adds more carcass value to them if they look bigger.”

The word “carcass” brings to mind what happens to market animals after a show. They’ll become food on someone’s table.

Most of the sheep Schroeder shows go to market.

“My first year, it was really, really tough for me,” he said. “My first year, I got super attached. It’s kind of like losing a pet.”

He has a 3-year-old Australian sheepdog named Ava.

As the years have passed, Schroeder — and 4-H’ers like him — have learned not to become too attached to livestock that will go to market.

He also knows neutered male lambs are meant to go to market. If not, their joints would become sore from carrying their weight.

“You realize the lamb’s going to suffer,” he said. “It’s hard on them.”

Just as he’s learned to understand loss, Schroeder knows what he can gain from showing animals in 4-H.

He enjoys the competition.

“I play basketball and I love competing,” he said. “It’s really the competitive spirit that everyone has which really brings everyone here to show.”

Schroeder quickly adds it’s not easy to show sheep.

“There’s a lot of failure in this program and if you want to win every ring this is not the program for you, because it is almost impossible to win every show you go to,” he said.

Even so, Schroeder has benefited from that knowledge.

“It teaches me how to deal with failure and I will really use that my whole life and it also teaches you how to win in grace, so you’re not cocky all the time,” he said.

Besides learning lessons, Schroeder knows the fun of being at the fair.

“It’s kind of a vacation to hang out with friends, family and, overall, having a good time is a really big part of it,” he said.

Schroeder enjoys participating in the Fremont 4-H Expo.

“I love it a lot,” he said. “I’ve got a lot of cousins I get to hang out with. I enjoy this show quite a bit.”

Family members usually go to the Splash Station water park in Fremont. One year, the water park was closed.

So family members had a water fight at the wash racks at Christensen Field in Fremont.

“I ended up getting drenched,” he said.

It’s a funny memory.

On Thursday, Schroeder used his skills — including winning gracefully — when he won Intermediate Showmanship at the sheep show.

Now, he’ll concentrate on the hog show, pointing out that these are intelligent animals.

“You’d be surprised how smart they can get,” he said.

For one thing, hogs remember how to enter and leave a show ring after only one time, whereas sheep don’t remember that as well, he said.

After the expo, Schroeder plans to show animals at the Cuming County Fair in West Point, the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island and later at one of the biggest shows in the nation in Kansas City, Kansas.

He’ll be a freshman at Wisner-Pilger High School. After graduation, he plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and major in animal science.

“Wherever that takes me, that’s where I want to go,” he said.

When he goes, Schroeder will take the lessons he’s learned from 4-H, including one of the biggest which is:

“You fail a lot, but when you succeed, it is one of the best feelings you’ll get.”