Levee tree removal project begins

The Fremont, Farmland, Railroad Levee, located southwest of Fremont, was breached in two general locations during the 2019 flood event. The City of Fremont acquired the levee from the Fremont, Farmland, Railroad Drainage District with the goals to rehabilitate and make repairs to the levee.

The first step to rehabilitating the levee is to remove all trees on the levee and 15 feet from the toe on both sides of the levee. Once the trees have been removed and the grading is complete, the City of Fremont intends to apply to enroll the levee in the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers PL 84-99 maintenance program. The PL 84-99 program provides guidance on maintaining the levee once it is rehabilitated and if future damage is sustained, will provide 80% of the cost of repairs.

Tree removal along the Fremont, Farmland, Railroad Levee was scheduled to begin Monday, July 20. The areas disturbed by tree removal will be backfilled and graded. The project is expected to be completed by early September. A Community Development Block Grant has been secured to cover the entire cost of the tree removal and excavation work.

Property owners along the levee were notified by mail at the end of June of the upcoming project. Contact Lottie Mitchell at 402-727-2630 or Lottie.Mitchell@fremontne.gov with any questions or concerns regarding the project.

