Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.
On your next view you will be asked to:
Subscribe today for unlimited access
SAVE 50% Cancel anytime ✓ Unlimited articles on any device ✓ Skip article surveys
SUPER SALE: $3 for 3 months of Digital Plus Then $2.49 a week. Cancel anytime. ✓ E-Edition PDF of newspaper ✓ Unlimited access on any device ✓ Skip article surveys
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.
Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..
Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: March 18, 2019 @ 5:57 pm
Crews work on a levee on Saturday west of Fremont by county road 19, near the Rod and Gun Club
Click here to see the current inserts in our paper.