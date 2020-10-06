LFS launches $3 million fund for college scholarships

He commends the young woman.

“She was our inspiration,” he said. “So, we’ve been doing things to support refugees because it looks to me like there are a lot of people in the same situation — from low income and minority families who have academic abilities and great potential.”

Mark Versen, LFS chief development officer, expressed gratitude for the Coyners.

“It is not every day you get to make a philanthropic dream come true to this magnitude,” Versen said. “LFS is grateful to partner with the Smiths to give the same opportunity to high school graduates and their families across the state.”

In a prepared statement, Coyner said they’re excited to see the scholarship program grow.

They’d like to increase the number of recipients to 10 to 20 per year until the program sunsets.

“We really feel good about doing this. We don’t have too much longer to live, and we can leave something behind. We hope it is not unique to us,” he said.

Smith added that they “want to inspire other people to know the fund is open to others who wish to contribute. We made it open-ended and put it in our will so it can be sustained after we are gone.”