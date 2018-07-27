You don’t have to listen long to hear Elisa Cruz’s passion for reading.
And books.
And libraries.
The small woman has a big heart for helping people at Keene Memorial Library in Fremont.
Cruz is the circulation manager and adult services librarian at Keene. Her multi-faceted job includes helping those who come into the library along with getting books out in the community.
And whether teaching English to police officers in Columbia or helping Spanish-speakers at the library, Cruz has been a bridge between people and languages.
This year, Cruz also received a unique honor when she became one of the 2018 winners of the Spectrum Scholarship through the American Library Association.
Cruz is working on a master’s degree in library and information science, which she expects to complete next year.
The scholarship, which provides up to $5,000 for education costs, will cover the rest of her schooling. The scholarship also provides $1,500 for professional development so she can attend the national ALA conference in Washington, D.C., in 2019.
“I’m humbled by it,” Cruz said of the honor. “I don’t think it’s sunk in yet.”
Cruz’s appreciation for libraries is apparent.
“I’ve always loved the library ever since I was a little girl,” she said. “I’ve always been drawn to books and reading.”
In an essay she wrote when applying for the scholarship, Cruz told why she loved books.
“Anytime in life that things were looking down or things were scary or sad, I escaped by reading books,” she said. “The magic of books is what saved me—is what made me the person I am now. They taught me to dream.”
Cruz was born and grew up near Grand Island. She attended the University of Nebraska-Kearney, where she earned a double major in English and Spanish. She taught English as a Second Language.
While at UNK, Cruz worked with people from South America who encouraged her to go to Columbia.
So in 2012, Cruz went to Bogota, where she taught English to police officers. She worked with private students who wanted to practice their English.
“I was supposed to go for six months and I stayed two years,” she said. “I just loved it and was having the time of my life, traveling and meeting people.”
Five days a week, Cruz taught classes for the officers, helping them learn conversational English. She taught them how to give directions to travelers who were lost or how to assist tourists if they reported something stolen.
Cruz involved her students in role playing situations and had them listen to country music or that of The Beatles. The music helped students learn certain words.
“Sometimes, I just had them listen to the music, because it was in English — to get their brains in the English mindset instead of speaking to each other in Spanish,” she said.
The teacher even learned something from her adventure.
“I proved to myself that I could do something that I set my mind to. I’m not a person who’s afraid of very many things. Even if you fail at something, you just have to work harder and fix it the next time,” she said.
The experience helped fuel her desire to support diversity.
“I’ve always been passionate about people accepting what makes us all different and what makes us all the same — and that we are all the same, too. We’re all humans,” she said.
Her experience outside of the United States also provided perspective.
“Going outside of my comfort zone and seeing that there’s such a big world out there made me a better person,” she said.
Cruz returned to the United States in 2014.
She got the job at Keene Memorial Library in 2016.
Cruz’s job involves how books and materials are displayed. She trains new employees and fills out the employees’ schedule. She’s involved in community outreach.
“We go to a lot of the elderly facilities and take them books and we go to the two towers (Gifford and Stanton),” she said.
Staffers also read poetry to residents at Premier Estates, a nursing home.
“They’re really responding to it so it’s pretty exciting to us,” she said.
Cruz is involved in Latino outreach as well.
“Since I’m bilingual, I need to build a bridge to that, because a lot that population is not aware of what the library can offer them,” she said. “They can check out many materials. There are people like me who could help them even with simple things.”
Sometimes an individual may not know how to read a piece of correspondence or needs help with searching for a job or using a computer.
Cruz goes into local stores and restaurants to let people know about the services. She works through churches.
Many don’t know that services are free. They don’t know they could check out music CDs, DVDs and books or that there are adults and children’s programs.
Cruz also would like to launch a language program, which could help people whether they want to learn English or practice Spanish.
In the meantime, she tries to be available to Spanish-speaking patrons.
“They really appreciate that,” she said. “They get so excited when they know I’m here to help them and that makes me feel good.”
Cruz also has good feelings about being chosen for the Spectrum scholarship. At first, Cruz didn’t think she’d be selected.
“I don’t think that I’m that special or important,” she said.
But she applied anyway.
Cruz was with her dad, Tony, when she learned she was a scholarship recipient. Both she and her father were thrilled.
“He was over the moon,” she said. “He was so happy for me and so proud of me.”
Cruz is earning her master’s degree via online courses through San Jose State University. In June, she went to the ALA conference in New Orleans, where she met current scholars.
In her essay, Cruz also told how much her library career means to her.
“I know I can make a difference to somebody,” she said.
Cruz is looking toward the future.
“I want to focus on letting people know the library is for all people,” she said. “It’s part of why I’m choosing this career, because libraries can make a difference in people’s lives – no matter what color you are, no matter what language you speak or what country you came from or what food you like.
“It doesn’t matter. Everybody is welcome and everybody can benefit. That to me is important.”