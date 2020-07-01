Library advisory board considers nonresident fees, COVID

A question of providing free library cards to all Dodge County residents arose when the Keene Memorial Library advisory board met Monday night.
Library policy states that people living within Fremont city limits or owning property here may get a free library card. Those living outside the city limits need to purchase a card for $15 for three months, $20 for six months or $35 for a $35 non-resident fee for a card for a year.
“I reached out to all the other libraries in Dodge County. We are the only library that doesn’t have free library cards for the entire county. We’re the only one charging non-resident fees,” said Tina Walker, library executive director.
Walker said the board needs to have a discussion about whether it would like to propose to the Fremont City Council any changes regarding free cards for residents of the entire county and if it would like to ask the Dodge County Board of Supervisors for funding so the library could provide countywide cards.
She said no other library in the county receives funding from the county for library cards.
Walker said the reason the nonresident fees are charged is that Fremont taxpayers determined that people who don’t live in the city and aren’t paying taxes here need to pay for a card.
She said the last time the idea of dismissing the nonresident fee went to the Dodge County Board of Supervisors, it then went to a public vote and was voted down at least 10 years ago.
At issue, Walker said, is the fact that many teachers work in Fremont, but don’t live here. They use the library before or after work. There also are children who attend school in Fremont, who get cards, but their families can’t because they don’t live in the city.
Walker said not having free cards for everyone in the county is difficult and time-consuming for staff who must determine where people live and if they must pay.
Board member Tom Anderson asked where county residents could go if they don’t come to Keene. Walker said they can go to other libraries in the county.
People, who don’t live in Fremont and don’t pay the nonresident fee for a card, can look at materials at the library, but can’t check them out. They can’t access any of the electronic resources, or databases or anything online.
“The access of online material, especially at this particular time, would be something that would be very useful to people,” said Larry Jirsak, board chairman.
Walker said when COVID-19 started in March, the library opened a “Register yourself card online,” because people needed access to the internet.
When the pandemic is over, library staff will weed out any accounts by people who don’t live in Fremont.
During the meeting, Walker talked about staff shortages. She said the library has four, 20-hour positions open, but has been conducting interviews.
The library has a full-time opening for a library technology specialist.
Walker also talked about how the library has fared in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The library is open with limited hours on weekdays to teens and adults. It’s not yet open on weekends.
Walker said when people bring books and materials back to the library, the items are quarantined for 72 hours — the time recently determined by recent Library of Congress testing.
The returned items are placed on a table in the library auditorium. There is a table for each of the three days of the quarantine. On the fourth day, the books are rotated back into circulation.
As for newspapers and magazines, the library has posted signs telling readers that they’ll be using them at their own risk, because these items aren’t cleaned daily.
Walker said social distancing is encouraged. Plastic barriers are in place at the desk for the staff. Walker doesn’t think more than 30 people have been in the library at a time.
No meetings are being allowed at the library at this time, since the auditorium is being used for the quarantine. The east building is reserved for staff and the conference room isn’t large enough for social distancing.
“We’re getting a lot of calls, but we are not allowing anybody into the individual meeting rooms or to book meeting rooms,” Walker said.
Walker said several staffers have pre-existing conditions that make them more susceptible to COVID-19 or are worried about taking the virus home to family members.
“We are wearing masks when we’re with the public and we’re using gloves. We’re sanitizing. We’re using more Lysol than I’ve ever seen in my life, but we’re going to do whatever it takes to make the staff feel comfortable and safe,” Walker said.
One of the most difficult things has been helping patrons with computer use.
“We thought we were going to be able to stand back from them and tell them what to do,” she said. “It doesn’t work. We have to go up and be next to them, using the computer keyboard and mouse, while they’re touching and looking at the screen.”
Most patrons are wearing masks.
“It still makes them (staff) nervous to be that close to somebody they don’t know,” she said.
Walker said staff can discuss their feelings during morning meetings. She’ll be looking at results of a poll taken about how staffers feel about possibly allowing children back into the library on July 6.
She also said if staffers aren’t feeling well, they’re encouraged to go home. If they need a day off, they’re encouraged to use their vacation.
In other business, the board elected Anderson to serve as secretary. Tracy Parr, senior office associate, will continue to prepare minutes and the agenda.
