Library advisory board considers nonresident fees, COVID

At issue, Walker said, is the fact that many teachers work in Fremont, but don’t live here. They use the library before or after work. There also are children who attend school in Fremont, who get cards, but their families can’t because they don’t live in the city.

Walker said not having free cards for everyone in the county is difficult and time-consuming for staff who must determine where people live and if they must pay.

Board member Tom Anderson asked where county residents could go if they don’t come to Keene. Walker said they can go to other libraries in the county.

People, who don’t live in Fremont and don’t pay the nonresident fee for a card, can look at materials at the library, but can’t check them out. They can’t access any of the electronic resources, or databases or anything online.

“The access of online material, especially at this particular time, would be something that would be very useful to people,” said Larry Jirsak, board chairman.

Walker said when COVID-19 started in March, the library opened a “Register yourself card online,” because people needed access to the internet.

When the pandemic is over, library staff will weed out any accounts by people who don’t live in Fremont.