Library advisory board hears about staff shortage, COVID-19

COVID-19, mask-wearing and staff shortages were among topics discussed when the Keene Memorial Library Advisory Board met Monday night.
The board also voted on a recommendation for a new board member.
Laura England-Biggs, youth services librarian, spoke about staffing. She said one staff member at the library has resigned due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“She has underlying health issues and felt it was simply not in her best interest to be working with the public, which we understood and we wished her well,” England-Biggs said.
At this point, the library is down four library aides and a full-time library technology specialist position. As a result, the library has had to change its hours and is now closed on Sundays and is closing earlier at 5:30 instead of 8 p.m. Thursdays.
“That’s a temporary measure until we get full staffed,” England-Biggs said. “We don’t have people to cover the hours.”
Larry Jirsak, advisory board chairman, asked if this would affect accreditation with the Nebraska Library Commission.
England-Biggs indicated there would be no impact because numbers of hours aren’t specified within the criteria.
“They are also very aware of the challenges libraries are working within during this time and will be extending periods for accreditation approval,” she said.
England-Biggs said one person has accepted the job as a library aide, but that individual hasn’t started yet.
Jirsak asked how the staff was coping with working extra hours and under more stress.
“We do our best to listen as supervisors,” England-Biggs said. “Tina (Walker, library director) has done a really good job of sharing stress-relief information.”
Two staff members have gone through a stress-relief webinar series.
“Honestly, I’m surprised we don’t have more issues,” England-Biggs said. “It seems like everybody really is just rolling with the punches and pulling together and doing what they can to be helpful.”
England-Biggs talked about morning meetings during which staff can talk. Topics have included staffers wearing masks, which are hot and uncomfortable.
“The biggest problem we have right now is wearing masks,” England-Biggs said. “We’ve got mixed emotions, but we understand that at this time it may be in the best interests of our patrons and ourselves to go ahead and take that step.”
Tom Adams, an advisory board member, made an observation.
“I’m concerned that if we don’t make mask-wearing mandatory for our patrons — I know we won’t. I get the politics. But I think common sense is being ignored here,” he said.
When Adams asked if there are employees who are particularly resistant to wearing masks and how that is being handled, England-Biggs said staffers have complied 100% with wearing masks, which is optional for library patrons.
Jirsak noted that some major corporations will mandate mask wearing for customers.
“Is that something the city is looking at?” he asked Fremont Assistant City Administrator Shane Wimer, who was at the meeting.
Wimer said Mayor Scott Getzschman generally takes his cues from Gov. Pete Ricketts and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
If the governor wanted that done throughout the state, then certainly the mayor would, Wimer said.
Earl Underwood, a library advisory board member, asked if staffers are able to stay 5 or 6 feet away from patrons.
“Most of the time, we are able to socially distance,” England-Biggs said.
But that doesn’t happen in every case, England-Biggs said.
“It’s 99 percent of the time impossible,” she said when staffers help patrons on computers.
Protective barriers have also been placed at the library’s circulation desk.
When Jirsak asked if a quarantine is continuing on magazines and books returned to the library, England-Biggs said the library has been conducting a three-day quarantine period, which will change starting July 21, when a five-day quarantine is practiced.
This is being done, England-Biggs said, because the library just received an updated recommendation from the Reopening Archives Libraries and Museums (REALM) Project by the OCLC, a worldwide library cooperative and Battelle, a nonprofit science and technology development company.
“Their recommendation is for picture books, board books and magazines you really need to go more than four days,” she said. “They’re finding that those types of paper need an extra 24 hours so we’re going with five days.”
In other business, the advisory board voted to recommend to the library director that Amanda Moenning’s name be submitted to the mayor for approval of her sitting on the board.
Moenning teaches preschool at Howard Elementary School in Fremont. She and her husband, Dan, have a 5-month-old son, Andrew.
Being a teacher and having a child, Moenning said she cares about the library’s programs.
“I’ve lived here my whole life,” she said. “The library is a big part of my life.”
Before the vote, Adams commended Moenning for her work.
“I had her as a student,” he said. “Outstanding student.”
Jirsak thanked Moenning for volunteering for the position.
The board also heard information regarding phones in the library.
Tracy Parr, senior office associate, said the library phones have had static and other issues during the last couple of months. England-Biggs also said the base of one phone has fallen off and now the device is being held together with duct tape.
“I spoke to IT (city information technology personnel) about this,” Wimer said, “and they’re aware of it and they told me that they plan on addressing this in the next couple of months.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.