Library advisory board hears about staff shortage, COVID-19

England-Biggs said one person has accepted the job as a library aide, but that individual hasn’t started yet.

Jirsak asked how the staff was coping with working extra hours and under more stress.

“We do our best to listen as supervisors,” England-Biggs said. “Tina (Walker, library director) has done a really good job of sharing stress-relief information.”

Two staff members have gone through a stress-relief webinar series.

“Honestly, I’m surprised we don’t have more issues,” England-Biggs said. “It seems like everybody really is just rolling with the punches and pulling together and doing what they can to be helpful.”

England-Biggs talked about morning meetings during which staff can talk. Topics have included staffers wearing masks, which are hot and uncomfortable.

“The biggest problem we have right now is wearing masks,” England-Biggs said. “We’ve got mixed emotions, but we understand that at this time it may be in the best interests of our patrons and ourselves to go ahead and take that step.”

Tom Adams, an advisory board member, made an observation.