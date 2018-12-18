An advisory committee learned Monday that some trust funds with money intended to benefit Keene Memorial Library are public funds and cannot be transferred to a private entity to get a higher interest rate.
To use the public funds for the planned expansion, Library Director Tina Walker will need to build the appropriation into the library’s budget and an expense must occur that requires payment. The funds then can be spent if the expenditure is approved by the Fremont City Council.
In the meantime, Walker encourages future donors to write checks to the Friends of Keene Memorial Library or Fremont Area Community Foundation.
Monday’s meeting was not without some disagreement with advisory committee Chairman Larry Jirsak publically apologizing to Jody Sanders, director of finance for the City of Fremont and her staff, for any remarks at a previous committee meeting that may have been disparaging.
In November, library advisory committee members voted to recommend that trust funds, intended to provide and generate money for the library, be moved from city coffers to a place where they could earn better interest.
Three trusts were mentioned: The Tiegeler trust, which has more than $26,900; the Wysel Trust with more than $42,800; and the Myers Trust, which has a permanent principal that must remain at a $100,000 minimum. The Myers Trust is supposed to be invested with annual interest given to the library for books and materials.
Walker said at the November meeting that the funds were sitting in a checking account.
During Monday’s meeting, Sanders said that’s not accurate and provided a document indicating that all three trusts are in separate certificates of deposit (CDs).
The Tiegeler funds are in a $25,000 CD with a 2.71 percent interest rate in October. The Wysel funds are in a $35,000 CD with a 3.02 percent interest rate and the Myers funds are in a $100,000 CD with a 1.57 percent interest rate.
“In an effort to get the best interest rate we possibly can some of these are two-year CDs,” Sanders said.
Sanders said these are public funds that must be invested conservatively.
“With more reward comes more risk,” Sanders said. “We are only allowed to invest very conservatively in public funds. As a public agency, we cannot explain to taxpayers why we have a loss. So there’s a law in the state of Nebraska that says you have a limited range of investments that you can invest in. The city has chosen — long before I got here — to invest almost exclusively in CDs.”
Fremont City Administrator Brian Newton, who attended the meeting, also referred to Nebraska statute 77-2341, which states cities or other governmental subdivisions other than a school district may invest in certificates of deposits, time deposits and any securities in which the state investment officer is authorized to invest pursuant to the Nebraska Capital Expansion Act and the Nebraska State Funds Investment Act.
Sanders said when the city invests in a CD of any kind for any department it solicits bids from local banks, anyone that’s been authorized as a depository of the City of Fremont. It sends a request for rates.
“Sometimes we only get two or three bids back, depending on the economic conditions,” Sanders said. “The banks send us the rates they’re willing to pay on a CD.”
In addition to discussing the CDs, Sanders showed a document with a cash balance in the city’s trust account, which is in the city’s checking account, with a balance of $16,866.49 in cash in November. That cash fund earned $4 in interest that month. Interest is earned each month. There also are bank fees. Sanders said the trust fund is in a separate fund of the city and library spending comes out of the general fund.
Sanders also expressed being offended by statements made during the board meeting in November.
“On a personal level I really was kind of insulted by the minutes from the last meeting, because we spend, frankly, an inordinate amount of time for this $200,000 overall fund,” Sanders said. “We spend as much time on that as we do the other funds that are in the millions of dollars.”
At the start of the meeting, Sanders also said three different sets of auditors had examined this fund over 11 years and each found no irregularities.
“We have a responsibility to make sure that we can account for these funds properly and so when I read news articles that talk about how money’s not deposited, we don’t know where it’s at,” Sanders said. “It makes it sound like we’re not doing our job and I’ve got folks in my department that would like an apology.”
Walker responded with: “What we were saying was that the money was sitting in a checking account. It wasn’t invested as we understood what investment was.
“It was never insinuated that you guys don’t know how to do your job or you’re not tracking the money,” Walker continued. “We simply said the money was not invested the way that we understood investments were made because all the other money we have is all FACF (Fremont Area Community Foundation) - being invested in a much higher rate.”
Jirsak, committee chairman, offered an apology.
“Jody, I would on behalf of the board apologize to you and your staff if we said anything that was disparaging,” Jirsak said. “What we said was said without malice, simply asking a question, ‘Have all the t’s been crossed and all the i’s dotted?’ So extend our apology to your staff.”
“I will, Larry,” Sanders said. “I appreciate that.”
At November’s meeting, Walker said she had contacted Melissa Diers, FACF executive director, about transferring the funds into a Friends of the Keene Memorial Library account or to the FACF for investment.
Walker asked, at Monday’s meeting, that when a CD came due if it could be rolled out and money transferred for the library expansion project – estimated to cost between $10 million and $12 million.
“We don’t have the authority to take what was given to a public entity and give it to somebody else,” Sanders said.
When the money was given, Sanders said, it was given to Keene Memorial Library – which she said by definition are public funds.
“You can’t just move public funds to a private agency — even if it is the community foundation or somewhere else. Those are public funds and subject to the rules of public funds,” Sanders said.
Sanders confirmed that the $160,000 from the three trusts that are in CDs cannot be relocated to make more money.
Earl Underwood, a library advisory committee member, asked hypothetically if someone left $500,000 in a will to Keene Memorial Library – which would go into the city coffers – if they then could be transferred to FACF.
Both Sanders and Newton said, “no.”
If donors write a check to Keene Memorial Library, their contribution will become public funds.
Walker said anyone donating in the future should make checks payable to the Fremont Area Community Foundation or Friends of Keene Memorial Library. If they’d like to donate to the expansion project, they should identify the library expansion project in the memo line on the check.
Newton recommended that approval of the library board meeting minutes from Nov. 19 be tabled until the next meeting set for Jan. 21. The library handbook review also was tabled as was a planned executive session.
The library advisory committee meets at 3:30 p.m. the third Monday of each month at the library and is open to the public.