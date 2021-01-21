Library board has new members

Rathke also shared her enthusiasm and said she mirrored McClain’s comments about how this is an exciting time for the library.

Also during the meeting, Laura England-Biggs, interim library director, told the board that plans for an expansion are progressing. She’s sending the architect’s contract to be placed on the Fremont City Council agenda for Jan. 26.

“We had a good meeting on the design,” England-Biggs said. “Things are progressing quite well. Very pleased with how it’s going.”

Kment asked about library dimensions and the area where two houses were removed.

England-Biggs said the library is working in a one-block radius. It’s her understanding that the area where two houses recently taken down near the library will primarily be turned into a parking lot which will provide for 20 additional spaces. An east annex building also will be taken down to make way for the expansion.

The board reviewed the library’s 2019-2020 annual report.