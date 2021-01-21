Library board has new members

The Keene Memorial Library Advisory Board has a new board chairman, secretary and members.
Board members elected their new chairman during a meeting this week.
Tom Adamson, who joined the board in August 2019, was elected as chairman.
Larry Jirsak, who served on the board for 25 years, resigned in December as board chairman, citing a desire to allow for new members with fresh ideas and youthful energy. Longtime member Earl Underwood also did not return after his term concluded.
Board member Sheri Kment of Fremont was elected as the new board secretary, assuming Adamson’s previous role.
New board members, appointed by Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg, include former city councilmember Linda McClain and LeeAnn Rathke.
Both shared their eagerness to serve on the board.
McClain said she’s originally from a town about the same size as Fremont.
“I went to the library every day, every summer, most of my grade school years, won the reading contest,” McClain said. “I love to read, because of the library and so I cannot be more excited to be part of this board at this time in history when we have this amazing opportunity to bring our library into the next phase as a community gathering place.”
Rathke also shared her enthusiasm and said she mirrored McClain’s comments about how this is an exciting time for the library.
Also during the meeting, Laura England-Biggs, interim library director, told the board that plans for an expansion are progressing. She’s sending the architect’s contract to be placed on the Fremont City Council agenda for Jan. 26.
“We had a good meeting on the design,” England-Biggs said. “Things are progressing quite well. Very pleased with how it’s going.”
Kment asked about library dimensions and the area where two houses were removed.
England-Biggs said the library is working in a one-block radius. It’s her understanding that the area where two houses recently taken down near the library will primarily be turned into a parking lot which will provide for 20 additional spaces. An east annex building also will be taken down to make way for the expansion.
The board reviewed the library’s 2019-2020 annual report.
“I think for a COVID year we did quite well,” England-Biggs said. “We did close for about five months. We managed to maintain our circulation and, in fact, grow by 70 items were per day, from 367 items checked to 437. I think that shows the people of Fremont really needed their library to come through for them during a difficult time and we were glad to be there with curbside service and we’re even more glad to be open now.”
The library is continuing its services through Storytime via Zoom and recently hosted a trivia night.
Adamson asked about reduced library hours. In a previous meeting, board members learned the hours were reduced due to staff shortages.
England-Biggs said the library is open 60 hours per week instead of 64. It’s not open on Sunday.
“So we had an increase in daily volume with a reduction in hours. That’s pretty good,” Adamson said.
England-Biggs said two part-time aides left the library last week. One part-time aide started last week. Another was supposed to start this week, but due to the coronavirus that individual probably will come next week instead.
“We’re still down two aide positions,” England-Biggs said.
There are at least three applicants.
The search continues for a new library director. Assistant City Administrator Shane Wimer said a job description should be posted next month.
Applications will be reviewed and McClain and Rathke will serve as part of the search for a new director. Wimer anticipates having a new director in place by March or April.
“We’re hoping we have applicants from the library who would apply,” Wimer said.
In other business, the board voted to accept a revised version of Section 3, Article 7 of the city’s municipal code, which involves the library.
Members did this after striking a phrase of proposed text which would have prohibited allowing administration or city staff to be a board member.
The restriction remains that neither the mayor nor city council members can be appointed to the board, which is in accordance with state statute.
Two other amendments involved changing the description of the library to a public instead of a municipal library and striking a portion of a phrase that stated the library could issue free library cards if someone owns property within city limits.
Keene library will continue to issue library cards to individuals who live in the city.
The phrase “owning property within city limits” was taken out, because state statute speaks only to residents being able to have a free library card.
Molly Miller, an attorney with Adams & Sullivan which serves the City of Fremont, said the goal in ordinance creation is to maintain consistency with state statute.
Examining library statutes, Miller said it’s a requirement that library boards create recommendations that are not inconsistent with those statutes.
A small number of library card holders are property owners, who may not be residents.
Miller said those individuals could continue to retain their cards with no new cards being issued to others in this situation in the future.
The library advisory board meets at 6:30 p.m. the third Monday of the month. It’s been meeting in the city council chambers.