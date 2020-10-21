Library board hears expansion plan progress

Members of the Keene Memorial Library advisory board heard about expansion plans when they met Monday night.
Laura England-Biggs, acting library director, shared a report from Denise Kay, president of the Friends of Keene Memorial Library, which is involved in fundraising.
The library is working on an estimated $10 million project that would add a two-story expansion to the east of the current building on Broad Street. The Friends group has hired Paul J. Strawhecker, LLC, Inc., a professional fundraiser.
Kay’s report stated that the committee is working on community involvement and social media strategies with Strawhecker. They’re establishing fundraising and steering committees again for the expansion project.
Removal of two houses that share the block with the library has been delayed until around Nov. 1.
The Friends of Keene Memorial Library A Trust group bought the properties east of the library and deeded them to the City of Fremont. Board members learned months ago that the houses on these properties will need to be moved or razed to make way for the planned library expansion.
The board learned Monday that the City of Fremont has hired Tetrad Property Group as the owner’s rep for the expansion project. An owner’s rep is someone educated to handle construction projects from start to finish.
During the August library board meeting, Tina Walker, library director, explained the role of an owner’s rep.
“It’s basically somebody with construction knowledge who will serve on our behalf to represent our needs and make sure we’re getting everything out of this project that we need,” Walker said. “They don’t work for the architect. They don’t work for the construction company. They work for us.”
A committee was formed to interview candidates for the job before Tetrad was hired.
The report also stated that the Friends of Keene Memorial Library website has been updated and the group is working on recruiting past members.
A blood drive is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 14 at the library.
“We have three out of 24 slots filled so I have my work cut out for me,” England-Biggs said.
In other business, England-Biggs said board member Earl Underwood’s appointment ends in October and board chairman Larry Jirsak’s in November.
The mayor recommends board members’ appointments, which then go to the Fremont City Council for approval.
England-Biggs said she asked Fremont Mayor Scott Getzschman how he wanted to handle the appointment or reappointment decisions. She said Getzschman, who is not running for re-election, told her he’d like the new mayor to make those decisions following the election so Underwood and Jirsak’s terms will carry over until the November board meeting.
Tom Adamson, board member, asked if a reappointment would take place quickly as opposed to someone new coming onto the board.
“Is there any extra labor required for somebody to get reappointed?” Adamson asked.
Assistant Fremont City Administrator Shane Wimer said the mayor would ask individuals if they want to remain on the board. If they agree, their names go to the city council for approval.
That’s different from an appointment.
England-Biggs said applications for the role are sought through the city’s website and applicants are screened and a decision is made. Wimer said the mayor then would interview the candidates before choosing one to send to the council for approval.
Molly Miller, an attorney with Adams & Sullivan, wanted to review the city code and make sure if their terms ended they could continue to serve until they were reappointed or replaced.
The board is waiting until its next meeting to give a final review of the library’s updated policy manual before sending it to the city council for approval.
England-Biggs said she’s discovered the policy is missing a form that she wants to have the city’s legal counsel examine.
“It’s a form we’d have for someone who was asked to leave the library for a certain length of time, spelling out our policy so they know what their recourse is,” she said.
England-Biggs also wanted to fix a couple of typos in the policy.
Wimer thanked England-Biggs for the work she’s done during Walker’s leave of absence.
“I can’t tell you how appreciative I am that she stepped up and helped out while Tina’s been gone,” he said. “Excellent job. We’re only getting great reports back from the library that she hasn’t missed a beat. She’s been working long hours at the library so I wanted to point out that Laura’s certainly taken on a heavy-lifting role and she’s doing a great job.”
