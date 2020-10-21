Library board hears expansion plan progress

Tom Adamson, board member, asked if a reappointment would take place quickly as opposed to someone new coming onto the board.

“Is there any extra labor required for somebody to get reappointed?” Adamson asked.

Assistant Fremont City Administrator Shane Wimer said the mayor would ask individuals if they want to remain on the board. If they agree, their names go to the city council for approval.

That’s different from an appointment.

England-Biggs said applications for the role are sought through the city’s website and applicants are screened and a decision is made. Wimer said the mayor then would interview the candidates before choosing one to send to the council for approval.

Molly Miller, an attorney with Adams & Sullivan, wanted to review the city code and make sure if their terms ended they could continue to serve until they were reappointed or replaced.

The board is waiting until its next meeting to give a final review of the library’s updated policy manual before sending it to the city council for approval.

England-Biggs said she’s discovered the policy is missing a form that she wants to have the city’s legal counsel examine.