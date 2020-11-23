Library board hears expansion progress

Members have been reviewing a draft of the revised Article 7. Currently, Article 7 has outdated information about the library.

Written in 1901, it includes references to a reading room, art gallery and museum.

“We don’t have those so we took that out of the municipal code and we changed the word ‘book’ to ‘materials,’ since the library has more than books now,” England-Biggs said.

The board is recommending these changes go to the Fremont City Council for approval.

“We will take this to the Dec. 29th meeting so we give the council a little time to get used to their role before we present a municipal code change,” England-Biggs said.

Three new council members were elected earlier this month and are slated to take their seats Dec. 8.

England-Biggs also noted that the Friends of Keene Memorial Library has three storage units full of books for the March 2021 fundraising book sale.

“They’re out of room,” she said.