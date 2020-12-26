Library board hears expansion update, longtime chairman resigns after many years of service

The Keene Memorial Library board got a brief update of expansion plans during a recent meeting.

Members also learned that long-tenured chairman Larry Jirsak was resigning after more than 20 years of service.

Laura England-Biggs, acting library director, said the process for selecting an architect for the expansion project is ongoing. The city’s legal counsel is examining the contract, which is being negotiated.

“Once that has been cleared, we will be able to share the name of the selected firm with you and it will go to the city council for approval,” she said.

Later in the meeting, England-Biggs provided other details from the Friends of Keene Memorial Library report.

England-Biggs said she along with Denise Kay and Barbara Christensen of the friends group have been working with representatives from the Tetrad Property Group, the owner’s rep hired by the city for the library expansion project, and architects who were expected to share their new vision for the library this week.