Library board hears expansion update, longtime chairman resigns after many years of service

The Keene Memorial Library board got a brief update of expansion plans during a recent meeting.
Members also learned that long-tenured chairman Larry Jirsak was resigning after more than 20 years of service.
Laura England-Biggs, acting library director, said the process for selecting an architect for the expansion project is ongoing. The city’s legal counsel is examining the contract, which is being negotiated.
“Once that has been cleared, we will be able to share the name of the selected firm with you and it will go to the city council for approval,” she said.
Later in the meeting, England-Biggs provided other details from the Friends of Keene Memorial Library report.
England-Biggs said she along with Denise Kay and Barbara Christensen of the friends group have been working with representatives from the Tetrad Property Group, the owner’s rep hired by the city for the library expansion project, and architects who were expected to share their new vision for the library this week.
“They will have a couple of draft floorplans for us to look at or at least some very rough exterior looks to decide is it one-story, is it two stories? Which end of the building do we add onto? Getting an idea of what we want so they can then move forward with breaking down the inside of those buildings,” England-Biggs said.
She told the Tribune that public response indicated that previous plans didn’t look like “our library” anymore.
“We’re working to simplify some of the design concepts (less glass, for instance) while maintaining the vision of a bigger and better library for the community,” she said.
England-Biggs told board members that she hopes to bring them ideas at the January meeting.
The library has been working on an estimated $10 million project that would add an expansion to the current building on Broad Street.
It will be funded mostly through private donations and grants.
The Friends of Keene Memorial Library, which is involved in fundraising, has hired Paul J. Strawhecker, LLC, Inc., a professional fundraiser.
Fremont voters approved issuing bonds of $2 million for the project in May 2018.
In other business, England-Biggs said she’s been attending numerous webinars on stress, burnout and self-care and sharing this information with the library staff.
“We’re all there, honestly, and the staff has been doing a really great job of holding it together, but who doesn’t need a few tips here and there?” she said.
This year, the library has dealt with staff shortages and had made various adjustments to serve the public amid the COVID-19 pandemic — including a curbside pickup, which proved popular for several months until it was able to reopen in late summer. This service remains available for patrons who aren’t comfortable coming into the building.
“We’re still looking for new members of our team, and will be hiring two additional part-time positions soon,” England-Biggs said in her recent Tribune column.
When asked by board member Tom Adamson about the staff’s attitude, England-Biggs said it’s really good.
England-Biggs said she also attended the Fremont City Council orientation on Dec. 3 and presented a 15-minute view of what the library does. The council has three new members, Sally Ganem, Dev Sookram and Vern Gibson and a new Mayor Joey Spellerberg.
“They really were very receptive and very encouraging. I look forward to working with this council and the new mayor,” she said, thanking Spellerberg, who also was at the library board meeting.
England-Biggs said she’s been involved in Nebraska Library Association activities, including hosting a Third Thursday Chat, last week talking about goal setting for 2021.
“I learned a lot preparing for that,” she said.
England-Biggs also will become the state’s library association president. She officially takes office Jan. 1 for 2021.
Before adjourning the meeting, Jirsak announced his resignation.
“I feel it’s time for a change, some fresher ideas, a little more energy. I’ve got a lot other things on my plate at home,” Jirsak said. “It’s been my great pleasure to serve on this board and it’s been a lot of fun working with you all.”
Adamson expressed appreciation for Jirsak.
“I’d like to thank you for your service and your leadership,” Adamson said.
The next meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 18 in the city council chambers on the second floor of the Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave.