Library board hears report

A community survey, brick campaign and area-wide fundraiser were among topics at the recent Keene Memorial Library board meeting.

Earlier this spring, the library worked to gather input from a broad group of community members for its 2022-2026 Community Needs Response Plan. The state’s library commission requires accredited libraries to have a current plan to stay accredited and receive state aid.

More than 230 people participated through a survey or focus group.

Results will help the board and staff determine the library’s direction.

During the board’s meeting on Monday, Laura England-Biggs, library director, talked about working with Mission Matters of Omaha which provides consulting services. The library hired Mission Matters to assist with its strategic planning.

England-Biggs said more than 200 people responded to the online survey, which asked questions about Fremont and its local library.

“We also hosted a focus group on April 2, which asked some different questions about satisfaction with Fremont and how the library could respond to the needs of the community,” England-Biggs told the Fremont Tribune.

Some findings in a Missions Matter report indicate that:

Participants consider Keene Memorial Library a significant community asset.

The library is described as a welcoming, highly accessible place, with few barriers noted to access services.

Multiple generations report enjoying the library.

The library is considered an especially valuable resource by low- to middle-income individuals and families.

Community members commended the quality of the staff team.

A majority of respondents feel positively about the quality of life available to them in Fremont.

One of the aspects of Fremont that people love is its close proximity to Omaha with a small-town feel.

People value the community’s safety, parks and outdoor recreation, friendly people, and believe there are many opportunities to get involved.

In other business, England-Biggs discussed the Brick Campaign, proceeds of which will go toward the library expansion project.

“We’re really hoping to capitalize on Mother’s Day to promote the Brick Campaign as an opportunity to put in a memorial in honor of mom,” she said.

There are two sizes of bricks. A 4-by-8-inch brick is $200; there are two lines of text available, 16 characters per line.

For instance, England-Biggs will have a brick in honor of her mother, which reads: “In memory of Kathy England.”

An 8-by-8 brick is $400; it has four lines of text with 16 characters per line.

England-Biggs said the bricks will be installed in an outdoor patio on the south side of the library.

Anyone wanting to purchase a brick may stop by the library and get a form or email England-Biggs at Laura.Biggs@fremontne.gov and she can send them a form.

Thus far, $7.2 million has been raised for the $9.4 million expansion and remodeling project for the local library.

England-Biggs talked about the Fremont Area Big Give, a 24-hour, online giving event, set for May 10.

“You can start giving on May 1,” she said.

Those interested in donating can go to fremontareabiggive.org and search for Friends of Keene Memorial Library. The webpage includes preset donation levels—$25, $50, $100, $200 and $400. Those who donate $200 or $400 can receive forms for commemorative bricks.

Donors also may opt to contribute a minimum of $10.

“It’s completely up to the donor,” she said. “Whatever fits your budget. If you can give $10, great,” she said.

The library renovation and expansion project is designed to provide new technology and make the library easily accessible.

England-Biggs previously said the expanded library will increase meeting room size from 75 to 125 people. The project will provide a large meeting room for 125 people, a medium-size one for 12 and two small meeting rooms for four people each.

The facilities will become ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) Accessible.

Children’s services, including an activity room and mother’s quiet room, will be on the first floor. The first-floor expansion will feature a large community meeting room and a separate teen/young adult area. The children’s activity room will be separate from the community room.

A computer lab and a separate teaching room will be part of the project as well.

Adult services will be on the second floor.

Handicapped accessible bathrooms will be available on both floors.

The library board meets at 6:30 p.m. on the third Monday of each month in the large meeting room in the library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. Meetings are open to the public.

