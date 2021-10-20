Library board hosts trustee education presentation, discusses award for director

The Keene Memorial Library Board had an education presentation for its trustees and discussed an award given to the library director at its meeting Monday.

The presentation was given by Tammi Thiem, director of the Three Rivers Public Library System, a nonprofit that partners with the Nebraska Library Commission to provide access to improved library services.

Through the presentation, Keene Memorial Library Director Laura England-Biggs said the board’s six trustees were able to learn about their responsibility, roles and relationships.

“We really haven’t given them any kind of orientation, so it kind of helped define their role as an advisory board versus my role as the director,” she said. “I have the day-to-day management of the library, where they have the vision- and goal-setting for the library.”

During her month-end report, England-Biggs also shared that she had been given the Mad Hatter Award by the Nebraska Library Association at the 2021 conference on Oct. 13 and 14.

“It’s an award given on an annual basis by the School, Children’s and Young People Section, or what we call SCYP,” she said. “It’s given to a library professional who has made a difference in the lives of children in their community.”

England-Biggs is the president of the NLA Board of Directors and will serve in the position until the end of the year.

The Mad Hatter Award is fashioned after the hat of the character of the same name in Lewis Carroll’s novel “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.”

According to the nomination form, recipients must demonstrate achievements in three areas: imaginative interpretation of library services; development of innovative and creative programming for children and young adults; and demonstration of professional contributions to regional, state, and national library organizations, publications, and/or presentations.

Although she served as a youth services librarian for nine years, England-Biggs said she was “stunned” by the award, as she wasn’t currently working in the field.

“I honestly thought my chance to be a ‘Mad Hatter’ was gone when I moved into the director’s role,” she said. “It’s such an honor and I am humbled by the award.”

During her report, England-Biggs also said the library had numerous radio station visits in rotation to promote its services and programs and had restarted its in-person Storytimes on Fridays.

Additionally, the library will have its fourth annual Book Character Pumpkin Contest this week with drop-off this Wednesday through Friday. Voting will take place Saturday through next Thursday with winners announced Oct. 29.

The board discussed no unfinished business at its meeting. It will meet again at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 15 in the downstairs large meeting room of the library at 1030 N. Broad St.

