Library board learns about director search progress

The search for a new Keene Memorial Library director is underway.
Members of the library’s advisory committee learned about the search’s progress when they met Monday night.
Assistant Fremont City Administrator Shane Wimer said a list of 15 applicants has been narrowed to five. He said Zoom interviews will take place with the five. Most applicants come from different states. One is from Nebraska.
“Once we interview those five, we may or may not reduce that number. It depends on how those interviews go,” Wimer said.
There will be a minimum of three interviewees.
The finalists will have in-person interviews with the library board’s selection committee.
When the final selection is made, it will come to the full library’s advisory board for its recommendation and then to the Fremont mayor and city council in May for approval. The selection should be made by the end of that month.
Laura England-Biggs, interim library director, talked about the library expansion project.
The library has been working on a project that would add an expansion to the current building on Broad Street.
In May 2018, Fremont voters approved issuing bonds of $2 million for the project, which will be funded mostly through private donations and grants.
On Monday night, England-Biggs said the early giving period has begun for the Fremont Area Community Foundation’s Big Give fundraising event.
She said donors can go to https://www.fremontareabiggive.org and search for Friends of Keene Memorial Library and contribute via that page. The Friends group raises funds and provides volunteer services to the library to support programming and activities and is involved in raising funds for the expansion.
England-Biggs also is launching her own fundraiser on the site with a goal of raising $500 of the Big Give goal of $2,500 which the Friends group set for the expansion project.
“We have an anonymous donor who will match up to that $2,500 so we have a potential to raise $5,000 for the expansion project,” she said.
The Big Give day is May 4.
“You can start giving now. You can give on the fourth,” she said.
There also will be a box at the library on May 4 for donations by cash or check for those who aren’t comfortable giving online via a credit card.
England-Biggs planned to send two grant applications on Wednesday. She said another three are in the final stages of editing and data is being gathered for several others.
She also said plans are in the works for a corporate reading challenge. Businesses would donate funds based on how many minutes that patrons read with their data being logged via Beanstack software.
England-Biggs also talked about kids’ outdoor activities scheduled for Mondays in June. Times and dates are:
- Jeff Quinn, magician, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., June 7.
- The String Beans, a kid-friendly band, 11 a.m., June 14.
- Overall Buddies, a kid-friendly band, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., June 28.
All shows will be outside on the south lawn (10th Street side of the library) or in case of rain in Fremont City Auditorium.
England-Biggs said the Friends group has been working on the Pop-Up Book Nook. Hours are 5-8 p.m. April 23; 1-5 p.m. April 24; and 1-4 p.m. April 25. The Book Nook will take place in the east annex building, with some outdoor displays in the parking lot, weather permitting. She told the Tribune that additional Pop-Up Book Nooks will be scheduled throughout the spring and summer.
In other business, England-Biggs said library board member and secretary Shari Kment submitted her resignation with regrets. Kment also sent her best wishes for the expansion plan and to the rest of the board.
Board member Amanda Moenning was voted in as the new secretary. England-Biggs explained that Tracy Parr, senior office associate, is the recording secretary. The board secretary looks over these prepared minutes, before Parr emails a draft of them to members prior to the scheduled meeting.
The library advisory board meets at 6:30 p.m. the third Monday of the month. It’s been meeting in the city council chambers.