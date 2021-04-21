Library board learns about director search progress

On Monday night, England-Biggs said the early giving period has begun for the Fremont Area Community Foundation’s Big Give fundraising event.

She said donors can go to https://www.fremontareabiggive.org and search for Friends of Keene Memorial Library and contribute via that page. The Friends group raises funds and provides volunteer services to the library to support programming and activities and is involved in raising funds for the expansion.

England-Biggs also is launching her own fundraiser on the site with a goal of raising $500 of the Big Give goal of $2,500 which the Friends group set for the expansion project.

“We have an anonymous donor who will match up to that $2,500 so we have a potential to raise $5,000 for the expansion project,” she said.

The Big Give day is May 4.

“You can start giving now. You can give on the fourth,” she said.

There also will be a box at the library on May 4 for donations by cash or check for those who aren’t comfortable giving online via a credit card.

England-Biggs planned to send two grant applications on Wednesday. She said another three are in the final stages of editing and data is being gathered for several others.