Library board talks about staff shortages

Larry Jirsak, board chairman, asked if the reduced hours would jeopardize the local library’s accreditation with the Nebraska Library Commission.

Walker said libraries weren’t going to make accreditation anyway, because they’ve been closed and the commission is looking at how it can waive that requirement off of the annual reporting.

“We were the first library to open back up,” Walker said. “The other libraries that were reopening were a month, two months after us. We definitely opened up faster and we had less closure, but we still won’t be able to make the required hours. We already were at the minimum we could be at before COVID.”

Walker said the library has been getting more calls from patrons, who are quarantined, but need to return materials or who want to renew a library card without coming into the building or who have other questions.

Curbside pickup for library card holders needing or wanting materials continues.

Homebound services have increased. With this service, materials are taken to people, who are homebound of any age, can’t drive or for disability reasons.