Library board talks about staff shortages

Staff shortages and temporary reduced open-to-the-public hours at Keene Memorial Library were discussed when the library’s advisory board met Monday night.
Tina Walker, library director, said interviews are planned this week for a new library technology specialist.
Spencer Blocker was hired for a 20-hour library aide position. Three library aide positions remain open.
Walker said due to staff shortages and COVID-19 the library has reduced its hours. One part-time staff member resigned due to COVID-19.
“Everybody was working overtime and extended hours and we still couldn’t keep the doors open all these hours,” Walker said.
At this time, the library continues to be closed on Sundays and closes at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays.
“Hopefully, if we can get these three positions filled and within a couple of weeks of them being trained, we’ll be able to go back to full hours,” Walker said.
Applications are coming to the library.
“I think the article in the (news)paper helped. We had an extensive amount of applications come in,” Walker said.
Board member Tom Anderson asked if this was the worst situation with a staff shortage percentage-wise that Walker has seen. She said yes.
Larry Jirsak, board chairman, asked if the reduced hours would jeopardize the local library’s accreditation with the Nebraska Library Commission.
Walker said libraries weren’t going to make accreditation anyway, because they’ve been closed and the commission is looking at how it can waive that requirement off of the annual reporting.
“We were the first library to open back up,” Walker said. “The other libraries that were reopening were a month, two months after us. We definitely opened up faster and we had less closure, but we still won’t be able to make the required hours. We already were at the minimum we could be at before COVID.”
Walker said the library has been getting more calls from patrons, who are quarantined, but need to return materials or who want to renew a library card without coming into the building or who have other questions.
Curbside pickup for library card holders needing or wanting materials continues.
Homebound services have increased. With this service, materials are taken to people, who are homebound of any age, can’t drive or for disability reasons.
Walker said even people who aren’t feeling well can receive homebound services. Elisa Cruz is the circulation manager at Keene Memorial Library in Fremont. She’s in charge of the outreach and homebound services.
In addition, anyone with a valid Nebraska driver’s license is able to use the Nebraska Library Commission’s NebraskAccess for free.
NebraskAccess offers a wide variety of electronic resources. It provides access to databases containing thousands of magazine articles, genealogy, health, legal, small business and science resources. It also has research resources for students in grades kindergarten through high school.
Inside the Fremont library, which is open to the public, staffers are wearing masks. Walker estimated that approximately 75 percent of patrons, who come into the library, are wearing masks, too.
Computers are cleaned in between uses by patrons. Due to social distancing, half of the number of computers are available for use.
All materials returned to the library continue to be quarantined. Returns are placed in the library’s large meeting space for five days. When items clear quarantine, they are made available again.
Larry Jirsak, board chairman, asked what happens to materials handled by patrons, who come into the library, but which aren’t checked out.
Walker said those materials are marked as “in-house use” and moved into quarantine.
New board member Amanda Moenning, a preschool teacher at Howard Elementary School, asked when children’s programs will resume at the library.
“We have to feel safe — that we can put children in a room and social distance them as long as that’s one of the Directed Health Measures,” Walker said. “The staff has been talking about that a lot over the last week, because they really want to start programming. But then we started talking about what age group that would be.”
It could work for students in third grade and above, but it’s more questionable how well it would work for students in preschool through first grade.
Walker said it will need to be a decision of Laura England-Biggs, youth services librarian, and her team.
In other business, the board will have a strategic planning session on Saturday morning. This planning will cover what services the library provides and what it could provide and how the planned expansion will change services and programs. The technology plan will be included.
This planning is done every three years and is part of the Nebraska Library Commission’s accreditation.
The library’s advisory board meets the third Monday of each month.
