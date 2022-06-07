Library brings in Wildlife Encounters program

Tealie Moseman took a bold step and volunteered to hold a “scary” animal during the Wildlife Encounters program.

The child didn’t wince when she was given a legless lizard to hold with help from WE summer intern Cassie Albino — and later even smiled at her achievement.

It was all part of the adventure on Monday afternoon when Keene Memorial Library hosted the wildlife program at Fremont City Auditorium.

Three shows were scheduled on Monday.

Justine Ridder, children’s librarian, said 400 people (mostly children) attended the morning session, 314 went to the 1 p.m. session, and a 6 p.m. session was planned as well.

Kip Smith, WE educational director, and Albino, summer intern, brought various creatures including a baby kangaroo, tortoise, baby alligator, parrot and a legless lizard.

“Our main goal is educating youth about conservation,” Smith said. “We have a lot of animal ambassadors. We introduce each animal to the kids and try to strike up a passion for them to pick up a book and read about animals.”

Wyatt Dekeuster helped hold the legless lizard and Elijah Walz held a baby alligator.

A variety of other Summer Reading Program activities – free and open to the public—are planned from now through early July.

No registration is required for these activities, which include:

String Beans Concert — 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., June 13 at Fremont City Auditorium, 925 N. Broad St.

Big Trucks — 10 a.m. to noon, June 20 in the library parking lot at 1030 N. Broad St.

Jeff Quinn Magic Show — 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., Fremont City Auditorium.

Dino O’Dell Concert — 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., Fremont City Auditorium.

More information about the library can be found by calling 402-727-2694 or Facebook at @KeeneMemLib or the city’s website at fremontne.gov/library.

