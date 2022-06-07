 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick featured top story

Library brings in Wildlife Encounters program

  • 0

Tealie Moseman took a bold step and volunteered to hold a “scary” animal during the Wildlife Encounters program.

The child didn’t wince when she was given a legless lizard to hold with help from WE summer intern Cassie Albino — and later even smiled at her achievement.

It was all part of the adventure on Monday afternoon when Keene Memorial Library hosted the wildlife program at Fremont City Auditorium.

Three shows were scheduled on Monday.

Justine Ridder, children’s librarian, said 400 people (mostly children) attended the morning session, 314 went to the 1 p.m. session, and a 6 p.m. session was planned as well.

Kip Smith, WE educational director, and Albino, summer intern, brought various creatures including a baby kangaroo, tortoise, baby alligator, parrot and a legless lizard.

“Our main goal is educating youth about conservation,” Smith said. “We have a lot of animal ambassadors. We introduce each animal to the kids and try to strike up a passion for them to pick up a book and read about animals.”

People are also reading…

Wyatt Dekeuster helped hold the legless lizard and Elijah Walz held a baby alligator.

A variety of other Summer Reading Program activities – free and open to the public—are planned from now through early July.

No registration is required for these activities, which include:

  • String Beans Concert — 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., June 13 at Fremont City Auditorium, 925 N. Broad St.
  • Big Trucks — 10 a.m. to noon, June 20 in the library parking lot at 1030 N. Broad St.
  • Jeff Quinn Magic Show — 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., Fremont City Auditorium.
  • Dino O’Dell Concert — 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., Fremont City Auditorium.

More information about the library can be found by calling 402-727-2694 or Facebook at @KeeneMemLib or the city’s website at fremontne.gov/library.

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local news
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Editor

Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She covers news, features, religion stories and writes the weekly faith-based, Spiritual Spinach column.

Related to this story

School board approves projects

School board approves projects

Fremont Board of Education members approved construction bids for Milliken Park Elementary School and other projects during a special meeting …

Remembering Paul Marsh

Remembering Paul Marsh

Paul Marsh may have been out of school for years, but when it came to serving the public, he did his homework.

Watch Now: Related Video

Land sinking along mid-Atlantic will increase impact of sea level rise

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News