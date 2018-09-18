With 3-D printed guns in the news, Keene Memorial Library is taking care in writing a policy involving patron use of its printer.
That policy topped the list of topics when the Keene Memorial Library’s Advisory Committee met Monday afternoon. Committee members reviewed the policy, which will be sent back to city attorneys with a request for removal of the word, “weapons,” due to its subjective nature.
Library Director Tina Walker gave committee members copies of the “3D Printing Policy and Procedures.”
“The library’s 3D printer is available to the public for educational purposes only to make three-dimensional objects in plastic using a design that is uploaded from a digital computer file,” the policy states.
Staff must review the object before it can be printed. The library can refuse any 3D printing request.
Patrons won’t be allowed to use the 3D printer to create material prohibited by local, state or federal law or which is dangerous or poses a threat to other people’s well-being.
Walker drew committee members’ attention to a line that read: “No manufacturing of gun parts or weapons will be allowed.”
She expressed concern that the word “weapon” is too broad. The problem with this wording comes when children want to make little plastic superhero figures that have weapons like tiny swords or hammers.
“Don’t you think that’s a legitimate argument that that’s not a weapon, it’s a toy? It doesn’t pose an immediate threat to the well-being of others,” asked Larry Jirsak, committee chairman.
Walker agreed on those points.
“I would say, ‘Yes,’ but you bring that parent in here with that year- and a half-old (child) who accidentally picks that up when nobody’s looking and stabs himself in the eye….” she said.
“They could do that with a pencil, though,” Jirsak said.
Walker said the library wants to make sure what’s being printed is safe.
“We’re not going to let a kid print off a 13-inch Bowie knife,” she said.
Walker said the policy can be reviewed.
“If a lot of people start coming in and specifically asking for knives and other types of weapons, then we’ll have to revisit this and maybe have to add more language about weapons, but we really just want to limit not printing guns,” she said.
Walker also said the only staffer who can operate the 3D Printer, is the library’s information technology specialist, although plans are to train more staff to run the device.
Members agreed to have the word “weapon” removed and leave in the line which states that the 3D printer can’t be used to make gun parts.
The policy also states that by using the library’s 3D printing services, users agree to release the library from all lawsuits or damages related to the 3D model, including personal injury or infringement of any copyright, trademark or patent.
Walker told the Tribune that the 3D printer policy will be sent to McGrath, North, Mullin & Kratz of Omaha, hired to be the attorneys for the City of Fremont, for approval.
The policy then will come back to the advisory committee for a vote and then to the Fremont City Council for final approval.
Walker said people already have been coming into the library for a year asking about the printer. They’ve wanted to print fidget spinners and fidget block toys.
“People want to learn the software and the technology behind it (3D printing),” she said.
Walker added that the library is starting its coding camp for kids, who also will learn how to use the 3D printer.
“They want to show them the backside and how it functions behind the scenes,” Walker said. “We’re basically trying to prepare kids for the trades, because we’re about 15 years away from not having enough people with technology skills.”