Library expansion plans continue

England-Biggs provided a report from the Friends of Keene Memorial Library group.

She said the group is planning a Pop Up Book Nook from 5-8 p.m. April 23, 1-5 p.m. April 24 and 1-4 p.m. April 25 in the East building on the library grounds that weekend. Freewill donations will be accepted.

Weather permitting, books will be available outside for browsers. Having the event on the east side of the library should make it more convenient for attendees to park nearby and walk to than it was during a previous book nook that took place on the west side of the library.

“We hope to have more of these whenever plans can be made to do so,” England-Biggs said of the events.

The book nook is in lieu of the official, large, annual book sale, which was canceled in 2020 and this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

England-Biggs also said the Friends group is looking at plans to have a summer event to help promote the library expansion project.

Tentative plans are to host more of an outdoor, carnival, family friendly event aimed at donors with small monetary contributions.

She also said the Friends board has an opening or two for anyone who’d like to join.