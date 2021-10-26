Library expansion project gets $500,000 Kiewit grant

The Peter Kiewit Foundation has awarded a $500,000 grant to support the planned renovation and expansion project for Keene Memorial Library in Fremont.

Renovation of Keene Memorial Library, which opened in 1971 on Broad Street, will provide Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessibility, updated technology, a dedicated computer lab, designated areas for adults, teens and children, expanded community meeting room space and an outdoor courtyard.

The $9.4 million project received original support from the Hazel Keene Trust and in 2018 voters in Fremont unanimously passed a $2 million bond in support of the project.

“We are honored and extremely grateful to receive support from Peter Kiewit Foundation,” said Laura England-Biggs, KML library director. “This grant moves us significantly closer to our fundraising goal; we hope it will inspire other donors to participate in this project which will serve as a community hub for years to come.”

England-Biggs said $6,147,920 had been donated or pledged toward the project as of Monday, which means the library is 65% of the way to the $9.4 million goal.

“We’re beyond happy being able to announce this gift and leverage with other companies in our fundraising campaign,” England-Biggs said.

Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg expressed his gratitude and enthusiasm.

“I’m extremely excited for the library expansion project,” Spellerberg said. “This $500,000 commitment from Kiewit is a big boost as we get toward our goal. Our updated library will be an innovative leader among its peers when complete.”

For more information about the KML Renovation/Expansion project, visit kmlexpansion.com.

Donations to the project may be directed to Laura England-Biggs at Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad Street, Fremont, NE 68025, or The Fremont Area Community Foundation-Friends of Keene Memorial Library Expansion Fund.

