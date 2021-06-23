Library expansion project halfway to fundraising goal

She said the hope was that people would read 150,000 minutes in June.

During the meeting, England-Biggs said three sponsors each are willing to donate $1,000. The sponsors, who’ve been thanked via social media, are: Great Plains Communications, Blair; Gene Steffy Auto Group; and Kubat HealthCare, both of Fremont.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, challenge participants had read for 169,708 minutes with a few days still left in the month.

“So we may make 200,000,” England-Biggs said.

In presenting the Friends of the Keene Memorial Library report from President Denise Kay, England-Biggs said the contract with Paul J. Strawhecker, LLC, Inc., a professional fundraiser, concludes at the end of June.

Any further work they do will be done on an hourly basis.

“They’ve been very helpful in making an orderly transition for us so we’re able to assume the grant-writing duties and we have all of the documents we can edit as needed for future flyers and posters,” England-Biggs said.

The Friends group also thanks Vincent O’Conner for delivering a donation of 1,000 books from a family estate for the Friends book sale in 2022.