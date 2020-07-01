Library expansion project proceeds

Work on the Keene Memorial Library expansion project has been moving slowly, but is progressing.
Members of the library’s advisory board learned about that progress during a Monday evening meeting.
The library is working on an estimated $10 million project that would add a two-story expansion to the east of the current building on Broad Street.
Tina Walker, executive director, told the board that she and Denise Kay, president of the Friends of Keene Memorial Library group, had a meeting with city officials.
Plans are to hire an owner’s rep, someone educated to handle construction projects from start to finish. By definition, an owner’s rep can keep a project on track, ensure quality throughout construction and prevent cost overruns.
Work is being done on a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for an owner’s rep. The plan is to get the owner’s rep in place before having an RFQ for an architect.
Walker told the advisory board that the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed progress on the expansion project.
She said Paul J. Strawhecker, LLC, Inc., the professional fundraiser hired by the Friends organization, didn’t charge the group for a couple of months and gave a discount on a couple of months.
Walker also said a search has begun for a location where the library can move into to allow work to be done on the new and old parts of the library at the same time. She said having that work take place simultaneously can save time and money on the project.
“We’re looking around Fremont for buildings that are big enough for us to do a temporary library out of,” Walker said.
In other business, Walker said there have been issues with homeless people occupying two houses east of the library.
The Friends of Keene Memorial Library A Trust group bought the properties east of the library and deeded them to the City of Fremont.
Board members learned months ago that the houses on these properties will need to be moved or razed to make way for the planned library expansion.
Walker recently went into a garage in one of the houses and found candles burning in it.
“They could have lit the whole place on fire,” she said, adding, “they (homeless occupants) are tearing the siding off of the houses and digging into the material on the side.”
Someone was living in the porch of one of the houses. Somebody was living in the canopy on the back side of the other house. Trash, tools, bicycles and clothes have been found.
Windows have been broken and city workers have placed plywood on every window and door through which someone might gain access.
“It’s really been a problem for the police and for us for about three weeks now,” Walker said.
Walker hopes that with the boarding of access points and current asbestos removal that the problem will be resolved. She said it shouldn’t be too much longer before the houses are razed.
She also said that the east building on the library grounds is needed for meeting space and won’t be razed until closer to the time of the expansion project groundbreaking.
The Fremont City Council gave its approval for the library to proceed with the expansion project in 2017.
A year later, local residents approved a $2 million bond issue for the library.
This expansion is designed to increase meeting space, improve security and safety and create separate areas in the library for children, teens and adults. Parking spaces will be added as well.
With the expansion, the current library, built in 1970, will nearly double in size. The existing library will be remodeled and the new library areas will be designed to flow into the older building.
Features of the remodeled library will include private study areas for adults, a genealogy room, teen space, computer lab, makerspace area, computer lab, garage and book drop.
The addition will include a new adult fireplace area, coffee nook, tech-ready meeting space, a secure children’s area, catering kitchen and more program space.
Extra programming room will allow the library to provide more classes and educational sessions for the community.
During the library’s recent advisory board meeting, Walker said even if an expansion project didn’t take place, $2 million in repairs still would need to be made to the building.
She talked about recent expenses.
Walker said the library’s circulation desk had to be closed due to a cracked and leaking cast iron drain pipe that had to be repaired. The desk has reopened, but there’s also a leak over the desk of Laura England-Biggs, the youth services librarian.
“It’s going to be the third pipe we’ve had a problem with in the last six months,” Walker said, adding that the library building is 50 years old.
Walker noted that the heating, ventilation and air conditioning unit in the building has needed numerous parts during the last six months. Three new parts were put on the boiler and repairs are needed more often.
She estimates that at least $15,000 to $20,000 has been put into parts and labor for the HVAC system since she’s been at the library. Electrical work needs to be done. Windows need to be replaced.
“The building’s old,” she said. “It looks beautiful. The outside’s wonderful. The bones are not holding together very well so we’re starting to see more things break.”
