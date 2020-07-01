Library expansion project proceeds

Walker also said a search has begun for a location where the library can move into to allow work to be done on the new and old parts of the library at the same time. She said having that work take place simultaneously can save time and money on the project.

“We’re looking around Fremont for buildings that are big enough for us to do a temporary library out of,” Walker said.

In other business, Walker said there have been issues with homeless people occupying two houses east of the library.

The Friends of Keene Memorial Library A Trust group bought the properties east of the library and deeded them to the City of Fremont.

Board members learned months ago that the houses on these properties will need to be moved or razed to make way for the planned library expansion.

Walker recently went into a garage in one of the houses and found candles burning in it.

“They could have lit the whole place on fire,” she said, adding, “they (homeless occupants) are tearing the siding off of the houses and digging into the material on the side.”