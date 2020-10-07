Library hosting book character pumpkin contest

Keene Memorial Library will soon be accepting entries for the 3rd Annual Book Character Pumpkin Contest.

To participate, decorate a pumpkin as your favorite book character using paint, markers, glue, fabric, paper or other craft or household items - be creative. Please no carving or puncturing of pumpkins since they will be on display in the library.

Bring your finished pumpkin and completed entry form to the library Oct. 21-23. All entries must be received no later than 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 23. Pumpkins will be arranged into four age categories: Kids (7 & under), Tweens (8-12), Teens (13-18) and Adults (19+). Voting will be open to the public Oct. 24-29.

KML staff encourage everyone to come browse the various pumpkin characters and vote for their favorites. Winners will be announced on Friday, Oct. 30, and the top pick in each age category will receive a special prize.

For more information, contact Keri Taylor at the library (Keri.Taylor@fremontne.gov or 402-727-2694).

