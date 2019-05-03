This year marks the 150th anniversary of what Dave Fachman says is a pivotal moment of U.S. history: the driving of the golden spike, or the official completion of the country’s first transcontinental railroad.
And Fachman wants to commemorate the occasion.
That’s why he’ll be hosting an educational presentation at the Keene Memorial Library, teaching guests about the history of the railroad’s construction. The event will take place on May 11.
“It’s an educational presentation,” Fachman said. “It’s just to inform people mainly about the historical events and the history behind it and what railroads have done for America in general.”
Fachman is the manager of train operations with the Nebraska Railroad Museum. He says that commemorating the momentous occasion is important because it represented a major step forward for America— a pivotal moment that has had a lasting impact. To this day, Americans get many of their daily goods — from coal to food — via distribution on the railroads.
“Most people think that when you see a train: ‘oh it stopped in front of me, I have to wait for it.’ They never go onto the idea that trains built America. The railroads built America,” he said.
The driving of the golden spike took place in 1869. In the years prior to that, via federal legislation, two railroads began building out with plans to meet in the middle to join the first ever transcontinental railroad. Union Pacific started near the Missouri River near Council Bluffs and started building toward the west. And the Central Pacific Railroad started in Sacramento California and began building to the east.
They were ultimately connected — with a celebratory golden spike — in Utah.
But the history leading up to that moment of unity is complicated, Fachman said.
“The presentation goes over the story of the building of the transcontinental railroad, the struggles that they faced, both the Union Pacific and the Central Pacific,” Fachman said. “It actually turned into a race, because as they were building, they got money per mileage that they laid, and they also got land granted to them by the federal government.”
Prior to the completion of the transcontinental railroad, trains were only active on the eastern part of the country, with much of the western frontier remaining treacherous to pass through.
“Without the trains, we wouldn’t be the nation we are today,” Fachman said. “So it gives us an opportunity to teach the people how pivotal this historic moment was in history, and how the railroads continue to be a pivotal economic driver in our community.”
In addition to the presentation, there will be refreshments and souvenirs for sale, including a replica railroad spike.
Fremont will not be alone in celebrating the 150th anniversary of the driving of the golden stake. Many events are scheduled out in Utah next week near the site of the golden stake to commemorate the event.