Sonia Vanderworth is inviting area families to take part in a unique program at Keene Memorial Library in Fremont.
Again this spring, the library will host the Prime Time Family Reading program.
Sessions, which are free and offered in English and Spanish, will take place from 6-8 p.m. from Monday through May 13. The evening begins with a light dinner before participants divide into preschool and school-age sessions.
“This program is excellent for children and parents/caregivers in increasing Spanish and English reading skills and helping foster library use in families,” said Sonia Vanderworth, Library Assistant III, youth services. “We have many families who have been involved for multiple sessions and seeing these families increase their literacy skills is so exciting!”
Vanderworth said those interested in signing up should come to the library and fill out a registration form.
“We do ask that you commit to all six weeks,” she said.
Prime Time Family is a Humanities Nebraska literacy program designed to help strengthen participants’ interest and skills in reading and talking about books.
“In Prime time, we break the perception that reading is a boring chore. We immerse ourselves into fun and sometimes serious stories, and then we step back and consider what happened,” said Erika Hamilton, Humanities Nebraska director of literacy programs.
Hamilton pointed out what attendees can learn.
“We’re not showing participants how to read, but why – for enjoyment, for insight, for conversation,” she said. “We look at situations in books and ask, ‘Why did this happen?’ ‘Has this happened to you?’ ‘What would you do in this situation?’ This kind of analysis and critical thinking are important in the classroom, in the workplace and in life.”
Hamilton noted something else.
“Sometimes, children are reluctant to start Prime Time, because they don’t like to read, but a few weeks later they can’t wait to come back to Prime Time and they seek more chances to read with their family at home,” she said.
Vanderworth said a Prime Time Reading Program also will be offered at the library in the fall.
Humanities Nebraska has offered Prime Time since 2002, reaching more than 15,000 Nebraskans in one or more of the 275 Prime Time series that have been held throughout the state.
Seventeen public libraries, 18 elementary schools, one Head Start program and six community centers have hosted Prime Time.
For more information about Prime Time in Nebraska, visit www.HumanitiesNebraska.org and select “Prime Time” from the programs list. Teachers, who are interested in recommending families for Prime Time, should contact the library and ask to speak with the Prime Time coordinator.