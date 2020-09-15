Library planning storytime on Zoom

“But all kids love picture books and being read to and the crafts are appropriate for all ages,” Vanderworth said.

After getting the link and password, families may click the link which will take them to the Zoom meeting. Families can log on with a phone, tablet or computer, anything with the capability of internet access.

“At 10, we’ll open the meeting and let everybody in, and from there, it’s beautifully interactive,” Vanderworth said. “We can say, ‘hi,’ to all the kids who are there.”

Up to three books will be read. Interaction can occur with the song and the storybooks. Children can ask questions.

“There are microphones on both sides so we can mute the kids if they’re getting too noisy, but we can always ask them for their input or listen to their singing,” she said.

A craft is part of Storytime.

“We’ll show what the craft is at the end and the kids and the families can do that on their own,” Vanderworth said.

Storytime will last until about 10:30 or 10:45 a.m.

Vanderworth understands the value of reading to children.