Library plans Crafternoon on Friday

Want to make a homemade Valentine’s Day card?

Or a craft item?

If so, Justine Ridder hopes you’ll come to Keene Memorial Library.

On Friday, the library is hosting a Crafternoon, an event during which kids and adults can make crafts.

The event is set from noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 4 in the large meeting room at the library at 1030 N. Broad St., in Fremont.

Ridder, the children’s librarian, said the event is like an open house. Would-be crafters of all ages can come and go as they choose.

The event will feature different craft stations.

At one station, crafters can make cards. They can paint wooden items at another station.

A third station will include leftover craft items, which will change during the course of the event.

Participants can make one or all of the crafts.

The day was chosen, because Fremont Public Schools students won’t be in class.

“We’re trying to plan things for families to do with their kids when they don’t have school,” Ridder said. “We know people of all ages like crafts and it gets them to be creative.”

Students have an opportunity to make Valentine’s Day cards or gifts to keep or to give to someone.

“With Valentine’s Day coming up, we wanted them to also think about others and how they tell other people that they love and appreciate them,” Ridder said.

Adults are welcome to make crafts, too.

The library has had previous crafting events.

A craft day took place during the recent winter break.

“That was huge,” she said.

A total of 80 people attended, trickling in and out throughout the day.

Last fall, the library had a craft event. Fewer people showed up at that event which took place from about 5:30-6:30 p.m.

“We didn’t get the biggest turnout, but that also made us realize we need bigger timeslots for people to stop in when it’s convenient for them,” Ridder said. “So we’ve been trying these wider timeslots.”

Information about the library is available at: https://nlc.nebraska.gov/scripts/libraries/basiclibrarydata.asp?libcode=NE0090.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.