Keene Memorial Library in Fremont will be bringing back author and scholar Charlotte Endorf at 2 p.m. Aug. 25.
Along with her husband Kevin, Charlotte will bring to life the many accomplishments of Grace Snyder, during the program, “No Time on My Hands: The Story of Grace Snyder.” Charlotte and Kevin have been bringing historical figures to life for decades. After countless hours of study they are ready to share the life story of a woman clearly ahead of her time.
Grace Snyder had three seemingly impossible dreams as a girl: to grow up to make the most beautiful quilts in the world, to grow up and marry a cowboy, and to look down on the top of a cloud. By the time she died at age 100 she had accomplished all of them.
The program is free and open to the public and is sponsored by Humanities Nebraska. Light refreshments will be provided after the program. For more information, contact the library at 402-727-2694.