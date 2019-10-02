Keri Taylor fondly remembers the little boy with the pumpkin.
Last year, Keene Memorial Library hosted its first Book Character Pumpkin Contest.
With this event, participants decorated a pumpkin to look like their favorite book character. A book featuring the character was placed next to the pumpkin.
The little boy didn’t have a book to go with his decorated pumpkin, so he improvised.
“He wrote his own story,” the library aide said. “That was really neat.”
This year, Fremont’s library is hosting the Second Annual Book Character Pumpkin Contest. Kids are invited to participate, but there will be a new aspect to the event.
“We’re opening it up to adults,” Taylor said. “We had a request last year and decided to go ahead and do that.”
So anyone of any age can participate.
Participants may use paint, markers, glue, fabric, paper or other craft or household items and are encouraged to be creative, but are asked not to carve or puncture their pumpkins since they will be on display at the library.
Contestants need to bring their decorated pumpkins and completed entry form to the library between Oct. 23-25.
All entries must be received no later than 5:30 p.m. Oct. 25.
Pumpkins will be arranged into four categories: kids (ages 7 and under); tweens, (8-12); teens (13-18) and adults (19 and older).
Voting will be open to the public from Oct. 26-30.
Library staffers encourage everyone to come browse the various pumpkin characters and vote for their favorites.
Winners will be announced on Oct. 31 and the top pick in each category will receive a special prize, Taylor said.
Taylor encourages the public to participate.
“It’s a creative way to have people turn their favorite story or book character in something that goes with the season,” Taylor said. “I love to see what book characters people come up with and how they create that using a pumpkin.”
In 2018, people decorated pumpkins to resemble a wide variety of characters including Pete the Cat and a Minion.
Entry forms are available in the library or by checking on the library’s Facebook page.
For more information, contact Taylor at the library at Keri.Taylor@fremontne.gov or 402-727-2694.