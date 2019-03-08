All Ages Upcycling: March Magnets will take place from 4-5:30 p.m. Monday at Keene Memorial Library in Fremont.
Library staff members will be pulling out the scrapbooking supplies for card making or however participants wish to use them, the scrap fabrics and floss. This time, you can put a magnet on it.
All ages are welcome to attend this free event.
For more information, contact Sonia Vanderworth, Library Assistant III – Youth Services, at Keene Memorial Library, 402-727-2694 or sonia.vanderworth@fremontne.gov.