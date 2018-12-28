Many children won’t stay up until midnight to usher in the New Year.
So Keene Memorial Library has an event that lets kids experience some New Year’s type fun without missing their bedtimes.
Once again, the library is hosting a Noon Year’s Eve celebration.
Kids and their families are invited to the hour-long event set from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 31 in the library at 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Participants will make party hats and a simple craft, said Laura England-Biggs, children’s librarian.
In addition, there will be 2019 coloring sheets, dance music and a countdown to noon when the balloon drop occurs.
The event also includes a photo booth with props; children can have their photographs taken by parents, grandparents, siblings and friends.
Cookies and lemonade will be served.
Why have this activity?
“We have it mostly because once we did it the first time, people have never let us live it down,” England-Biggs said good-humoredly. “People have so much fun. I think the kids enjoy being part of something since they can’t stay up until midnight.”
Even adults can appreciate the earlier-in-the-day activity.
“I enjoy being part of something since I can’t up until midnight,” England-Biggs said.
About 40 children attended last year and 75 the year before.
England-Biggs noted that sometimes it’s hard for parents, who are working, to get off in the middle of the day to bring a child to the event. But it works out well for parents who aren’t working or who have the day off.
Keene isn’t the first library to have a Noon Year’s Eve.
“We saw some other library doing it and thought, ‘Hey, that looks like fun,’” England-Biggs said.
Now, she encourages area residents to attend the event at Fremont’s library.
“It’s going to be a good time,” she said. “It will be fun. It will short and sweet. We limited it to an hour this year so people don’t feel like it’s too much hanging around for the big (balloon) drop.”