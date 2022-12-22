Library seeing patrons in city auditorium location

Don Rasmussen quietly sat reading newspapers inside Fremont City Auditorium.

“I come five days a week,” the Fremont man said. “I like to read the papers.”

Since September, Keene Memorial Library staff have been helping readers like Rasmussen in their temporary location in the auditorium.

The library, which is undergoing a $10.7 million expansion and remodeling project, is in the city auditorium while the work is taking place.

Affectionately dubbed the “Librarium,” the spot in downtown Fremont offers patrons a chance to browse for a variety of materials and use computers in the auditorium’s main area.

Although the library is closing at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, due to forecast inclement weather and then during the holidays, it will reopen at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Entering through the main south door, visitors walk down a ramp to the main auditorium room.

Computers and a printer are situated in a catering nook in the southwest part of the large room — just to the left and behind visitors as they enter it.

The main auditorium is light and airy and filled with shelves that hold an array of materials.

Library Director Laura England-Biggs provides a description of where to find materials in the auditorium’s main room:

Southwest side

—Non-fiction materials for adults.

Northwest corner

—Adult fiction.

This includes large-type books.

“We brought a lot of large-type (materials),” England-Biggs said. “That’s our bread and butter collection for our older readers. They come in looking for large type.”

Center of the room

—DVDS and Playaways (an Mp3 player preloaded with a book) are available for checkout.

“It’s an audio book basically,” England-Biggs said of the Playaways. “You just push ‘play’ rather than change discs and you can use your own headphones.”

Far north end of the auditorium

—Circulation desk. The desk is situated there, because that’s where electrical outlets are located.

“We need electricity for the computers,” England-Biggs said, noting, “It’s absolutely the farthest thing you have to walk to.”

East side of the auditorium

—Children’s and young adults’ section.

England-Biggs has received positive feedback from patrons regarding the relocation. She’s heard many compliments from patrons who say staff have made the auditorium look like a library.

Patrons have said it’s been easy for them to find what they want.

Shelves are labeled to help patrons locate the books and other materials they want to check out.

England-Biggs said fewer people have to the library since the relocation, but circulation numbers remain good.

During the fiscal year from Oct. 1, 2021 to Sept. 30, 2022, the library checked out between 12,000 and 15,000 items per month with higher numbers during the Summer Reading Program and lower numbers in the winter when people don’t like to get out.

England-Biggs looked at circulation numbers for October 2022 and found that more than 10,000 items were checked out. She believes that’s a respectable figure given the numbers of people who still say they didn’t realize the library was open or haven’t yet made the transition to the auditorium.

At the same time, the library has seen a large increase in patron usage of Libby, a reading app which allows access to digital content from the library’s OverDrive collection.

Using Libby, patrons can download e-books and audio books and magazines.

“In 2021-2022, we saw a 200% increase in OverDrive use from 2018-2019,” she said. “We made the comparison to that year, because that was the last pre-COVID year.”

The library went from more than 12,000 downloads to more than 50,000 downloads.

England-Biggs added that she appreciates the library’s partnership with the nearby Metropolitan Community. The library hosts children’s programing — Storytime and Ready for Kindergarten — in the Metro building.

“We also have another great partnership with Gallery 92,” she said of the downtown Fremont Area Art Association building. “We have Lego Club for the kids and book club for the grown-ups that meet there.”

Next fall, the library will host musician Claude Bourbon in the FAAA building.

Bourbon played at the library last year to a small, but enthusiastic audience, England-Biggs said, adding that she hopes to see more people during his performance in the art gallery.

England-Biggs noted that weather and holidays are a factor in attendance for events.

“But they have had as many as 25 people for a Storytime,” she said.

It’s difficult to determine at this time how long the library will be in the city auditorium as the contractors are still working with the master schedule, she said.

Fundraising continues for the expansion project. Thus far, $7,595,000 has been raised for the $10.7 million project. That’s an increase from $9.4 million in the initial budget due to construction delays and supply chain issues.

Regular, non-holiday library hours are: 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays; 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays; and 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturdays. It’s closed on Sundays at this time.

England-Biggs also noted that Keene has five library aide vacancies, which are 20-hour positions.

“We are looking for folks who like to help people find things, have flexible hours and can work every other weekend,” she said.

England-Biggs hope people will come to the library.

“Our primary function is to serve the public,” England-Biggs said. “The people who work here really enjoy helping other people — and without them (patrons) we don’t have a job. Without the public, we don’t have a reason to exist.”

England notes the advantages of visiting the library.

“In these economic times, why not turn to your library for reading and entertainment materials, instead of spending it at the store or online,” she said. “We’ve already bought it for you and when you bring it back, you reduce, reuse and recycle. It’s good for the environment and it’s good for you and it’s good for your wallet.”

A library can help those who don’t have the extra funds to buy books or other materials.

“It helps support folks who don’t have the resources that some of us are blessed with,” England-Biggs said.