Library seeks pumpkin-decorating contest participants

Voting will be open to the public Oct. 24-29.

Everyone is invited to browse the various pumpkin characters and vote for their favorites. Winners will be announced Oct. 30, with the top pick in each age category receiving a prize.

Taylor encourages the public to participate.

“We’re having the pumpkin decorating contest again because it’s popular,” Taylor said. “People really seem to enjoy doing it and it’s a fun way to bring literary characters to life in a different way.”

Past participants have turned pumpkins into many different book characters.

People have decorated pumpkins to look like Thomas the Train or the genie from Aladdin.

The Edgar Allen Poe pumpkin wasn’t decorated to look like the poet, but instead included things representative of him such as a newspaper, rope and a raven.

One year, someone made the popular cartoon character Snoopy using two pumpkins for the dog’s body and a gourd for the head with mini pumpkins for feet.

“It’s so fun to see what people make,” Taylor said. “There’s lots of variety and creativity.”