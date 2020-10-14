Library seeks pumpkin-decorating contest participants

Aladdin.
Edgar Allen Poe.
Thomas the Train.
Typically, these three wouldn’t go together — unless they were part of a pumpkin-decorating contest.
The public is invited to take part in the Third Annual Book Character Pumpkin Contest at Keene Memorial Library in Fremont.
Again this year, the contest has adult and youth categories with prizes awarded. Winners are chosen by which entries get the most votes.
Participants are asked to decorate a pumpkin as their favorite book character using paint, markers, glue, fabric, paper or other craft or household items.
Entries can involve real or artificial pumpkins and gourds, said Keri Taylor, library aide in the youth services department.
Contestants are asked not to carve or puncture pumpkins, which will be on display in the library.
Finished pumpkins are to be brought with a completed entry form to the library Oct. 21-23. All entries must be received no later than 5:30 p.m. Oct. 23.
Pumpkins will be arranged into four age categories on tables at the front of the library:
- Kids, ages 7 under.
- Tweens, ages 8-12.
- Teens, ages 13-18.
- Adults, ages 19 and over.
Voting will be open to the public Oct. 24-29.
Everyone is invited to browse the various pumpkin characters and vote for their favorites. Winners will be announced Oct. 30, with the top pick in each age category receiving a prize.
Taylor encourages the public to participate.
“We’re having the pumpkin decorating contest again because it’s popular,” Taylor said. “People really seem to enjoy doing it and it’s a fun way to bring literary characters to life in a different way.”
Past participants have turned pumpkins into many different book characters.
People have decorated pumpkins to look like Thomas the Train or the genie from Aladdin.
The Edgar Allen Poe pumpkin wasn’t decorated to look like the poet, but instead included things representative of him such as a newspaper, rope and a raven.
One year, someone made the popular cartoon character Snoopy using two pumpkins for the dog’s body and a gourd for the head with mini pumpkins for feet.
“It’s so fun to see what people make,” Taylor said. “There’s lots of variety and creativity.”
Creativity is encouraged. Contestants could decorate pumpkins to look like Curious George or Pete the Cat or The Rainbow Fish.
Even if people don’t participate by decorating a pumpkin, they’re encouraged to come in and look at the different pumpkins and vote for their favorite in each age category.
Taylor tallies the votes.
Last year, there were more than 600 votes.
Taylor said contest participation has grown. When the contest started, it was open to kids. An adult category was added last year.
About 25 people participate.
“I hope people will participate as a fun way to get involved with the library,” Taylor said.
Library hours are 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Mondays-Thursdays and 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The library remains closed on Sundays at this time.
For more information, contact Taylor at the library at Keri.Taylor@fremontne.gov or 402-727-2694.
