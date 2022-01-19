Library sees significant usage increase

More than 122,400 items were checked out at Keene Memorial Library during the 2020-2021 fiscal year.

This is an increase of more than 12,400 items from the previous year.

Data in the library’s annual report shows other significant increases — especially in children’s books with more than 7,000 checked out this year than last. Wi-Fi usage and visits to the library’s website have increased substantially as well.

Members of the library’s advisory board heard these and other statistics when they met Monday night.

They also unanimously approved having the library work with a company to craft a Community Needs Response Plan to remain accredited with the Nebraska Library Commission.

During her report, Laura England-Biggs, library director, noted the increase in checked-out items.

“That circulation of 122,000 is up from last year’s 110,000,” England Biggs said. “I think that’s good. I do want to note that we were open 50 days more – 304 instead of 254 days. Last year, we were facing the COVID closure, so that impacted us.”

She honed in on the main point.

“The bottom line is we circulated more things,” she said, adding, “We had a really good growth in children’s materials circulation.”

Digital circulation was up about 6,000 items for the year.

England Biggs said WiFi visits were up 3,000 with a total of 23,556. The library had 6,001 internet/computer uses. England Biggs said internet/computer uses were down by 1,400.

“I think the reason the Wi-Fi is up so much is because more people are bringing in their own devices and are on our Wi-Fi and so that drives the Wi-Fi usage up,” England-Biggs said.

Visits to the library’s website are up 46 percent — up from 39,000 last year to 73,400 this year.

“That’s a lot of people using our website,” England-Biggs said. “And that’s just hitting the home page. That doesn’t count using all the rest of the resources there. That is an amazing growth.”

Linda McClain, board member, noted the increase.

“That speaks to people using the resources,” McClain said.

England-Biggs also talked about online learning available through the library.

“Last year, online learning sessions — there were 707. This year, there’s 2,961,” she said.

The library offers Niche Academy, which accounts for 2,127 of these sessions.

Niche Academy provides training videos on a variety of topics. It includes a Homeless Academy to help library staff work better with people experiencing homelessness.

England-Biggs has made that a requirement for her staff. This may account for some of the numbers, but not all of them, she said.

In addition, the academy offers sessions on Excel spread sheet development and customer service. England-Biggs said there are many free trainings and the library could begin budgeting to add paid trainings.

England-Biggs pointed out other increases.

Public printing saw an increase of 4,000 pages printed for a total of 21,852.

“I think there are a lot of people doing job applications and resumes,” England-Biggs said. “I think that’s driving some of that.”

The library also offers outreach and homebound services, meaning it takes books and materials to people, who are homebound of any age, can’t drive or for disability reasons.

England-Biggs said these numbers were up 50 this year.

Elisa Cruz, circulation manager, takes materials to people unable to get to the library. Cruz makes multiple visits in a week. Once a month, she and Ann Hoppe, library assistant, take materials to residents at the Fremont towers, who have no transportation.

The annual report also indicates that programming was down.

There were 234 programs last year and 134 this year, but attendance at these events increased from 2,799 last year to more than 3,000 this year.

“For a hundred fewer programs, I think that speaks volumes,” England-Biggs said.

In other business, the board unanimously voted to support moving forward on strategic planning with Mission Matters, a company that would facilitate the process — knowing funding would be underwritten by donations.

No city funds would be expended as none have been budgeted for it.

In December, England-Biggs told the board that the state’s library commission requires accredited libraries to have a current Community Needs Response Plan (formerly called strategic planning) to stay accredited and receive state aid.

England-Biggs said the last time this was done was in 2017 and that plan expired in 2020.

She told the board last month that the library was looking to hire Mission Matters to facilitate the updating process and that it is a company that came highly recommended by Melissa Diers, executive director of Fremont Area Community Foundation.

England-Biggs said she hoped this process would be complete by the time the library must move temporarily due to the expansion project.

The board agreed to use professional services, but asked last month that the library seek additional quotes for strategic planning assistance.

During the Monday night meeting, England-Biggs she’d been making calls and sending emails, but proposals are not forthcoming. One individual is looking to retire and mentioned two other people, who have limited availability between now and April.

“Given the time sensitivity, I would appreciate the latitude to move forward,” England-Biggs said. “I am working out some details with funding.”

The price could range from $3,800 to $10,000.

England-Biggs said she believes the process all could be paid for with a mini grant from the Fremont Area Community Foundation, help from the Friends of Keene Memorial Library group, and an anonymous donor who has agreed to underwrite a large portion of the cost.

She added that continuing to look for other bids could cause a two- to three-month delay.

By using Mission Matters, she believes the process could start by February or March.

England-Biggs said she hopes to have key informant interviews and focus groups in February through April along with a stakeholder survey. A planning retreat would take place in May to review the findings. The plan would be done in June before the planned move.

The company would craft the document for the NLC.

A Community Needs Response Plan must be done by Oct. 1 to keep the library’s accreditation.

McClain said the process is extremely important now as the library is moving to an expansion.

“There’s a myriad of reasons why this year, at this time, it’s important that this be done with an outside person who specializes in strategic planning,” McClain said.

England-Biggs noted that this plan would set the library’s direction for the next five years. She added that by 2026, the library would be sure to build a Community Needs Response Plan in the budget.

Tom Adamson, board chairman, also asked if the company could provide the board with progress reports. England-Biggs said she’d inquire about that.

Board members also learned that the Friends of Keene Memorial Library is planning its annual book sale March 24-27 at Christensen Field in Fremont. That Thursday is the member/pre-sale event.

The next library board meeting will start at 6:30 p.m., Feb. 21 in the large meeting room in the library. Meetings are open to the public.

