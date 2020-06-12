Library services available for homebound people

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For the last four years, Elisa Cruz has brought the library to people who can’t come to the actual building.

Cruz is the circulation manager at Keene Memorial Library in Fremont. She’s in charge of the outreach and homebound services. She takes large-print books and other materials to people, who are homebound of any age, can’t drive or for disability reasons.

She’s delivered books to local care facilities and Gifford and Stanton towers.

And while the COVID-19 pandemic has altered some services or temporarily halted others, Cruz and library assistant Ann Hoppe are ready to hit the road with their words-on-wheels work.

Cruz now takes books to three people in Fremont in what’s called contactless drop-offs. Due to the pandemic, she leaves materials on the individuals’ doorsteps, rings their doorbells and waves at them from a distance.

“There’s not as much chit chat as I enjoy, but at least we’re getting people their stuff,” she said.

Before the coronavirus outbreak, Cruz and Hoppe have taken books and materials to the Nye locations, The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens and Dunklau Gardens. They're not doing that now due to the virus, but plan to resume this service in the future.