Library staffer connected with avid reader

Dorlissa Beyer made a literary connection with a keen reader.
Beyer is a Library Assistant 2 at Keene Memorial Library in Fremont. For almost four years, she brought a variety of books to a woman who was part of the library’s outreach to homebound people.
“It was always fun,” Beyer said. “The gal I did it for was a voracious reader. She would go through 20 to 25 books a month. Thankfully, she liked a variety.”
The woman enjoyed mysteries, thrillers and the type of romance novels she described as “bodice rippers.”
“She was a pretty diverse fiction reader,” Beyer said.
Beyer didn’t bring books she’d call “straight-up science fiction,” but did drop off one book along that line by one of the woman’s favorite authors.
“For the most part, except for a couple of authors, she didn’t necessarily go into the major supernatural,” Beyer said.
Beyer would try to find new authors’ books for the woman. If she knew the woman liked work by a particular author, Beyer made it a point to find that writer’s latest book.
The woman kept a list of which books she did or didn’t like—something Beyer found helpful.
Beyer and the woman made a connection.
“I never liked to simply drop off the books,” Beyer said.
While they didn’t chat at length, Beyer would ask if the woman liked the books.
Beyer knew about when the woman would call for more books.
If she didn’t hear from the woman, Beyer would call and check to see if she was ready for more.
A couple months ago, Beyer hadn’t heard from the woman and knew it was past the time when the avid reader normally would call.
Beyer wasn’t able to reach the woman.
“I’d gotten her voice mail and left her some messages,” Beyer said.
Then the woman’s son called and said she wasn’t doing well.
“They needed to go ahead and return the books she currently had checked out,” Beyer said.
The woman died a couple of days later, during the first part of April.
“It was hard,” Beyer said.
Elisa Cruz, circulation manager, has three homebound library patrons to whom she brings books—conducting what’s called contactless drop-offs.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Cruz leaves materials on the individuals’ doorsteps, rings their doorbells and waves at them.
Should Beyer’s help be needed to help homebound readers in the future, she’d be ready to deliver books again, adding:
“If we got more requests, I’d absolutely do it.”
