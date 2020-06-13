Library staffer connected with avid reader

“I never liked to simply drop off the books,” Beyer said.

While they didn’t chat at length, Beyer would ask if the woman liked the books.

Beyer knew about when the woman would call for more books.

If she didn’t hear from the woman, Beyer would call and check to see if she was ready for more.

A couple months ago, Beyer hadn’t heard from the woman and knew it was past the time when the avid reader normally would call.

Beyer wasn’t able to reach the woman.

“I’d gotten her voice mail and left her some messages,” Beyer said.

Then the woman’s son called and said she wasn’t doing well.

“They needed to go ahead and return the books she currently had checked out,” Beyer said.

The woman died a couple of days later, during the first part of April.

“It was hard,” Beyer said.

Elisa Cruz, circulation manager, has three homebound library patrons to whom she brings books—conducting what’s called contactless drop-offs.