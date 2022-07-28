Library to close Aug. 1 and reopen Sept. 19 in city auditorium

Keene Memorial Library will close Monday, Aug. 1.

It will reopen in its temporary location in Fremont City Auditorium at 925 N. Broad St., on Monday, Sept. 19.

“We’re going to miss seeing everyone for the next six weeks, but we hope that means they’ll be that much more anxious to come see us when we reopen,” said Laura England-Biggs, library director.

Anyone with materials checked out should be aware that they have been renewed until Sept. 19 and there are no overdue fees.

“While we’re closed, we’re asking folks to hang onto the materials they have checked out, but bring them back when we reopen and come get something new,” England-Biggs told the Tribune.

As part of the reopening, the library will offer “Welcome Back” guided tours of the temporary space in the auditorium building for patrons.

Library staff will show folks how to navigate the “new” setup. Tour times are at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m.

Individuals also are welcome to come and browse at any time and ask for assistance.

Earlier this month, the library had announced it would reopen on an earlier date, Sept. 6.

“After consultation with movers and other experts in the library field, we find we need to adjust those reopening expectations,” England-Biggs said.

The library will remain in its temporary location for the duration of its construction project.

Friends of Keene Memorial Library, a nonprofit group, has been raising funds for the $9.4 million expansion and remodeling project of the library at 1030 N. Broad St.

The library expansion will increase meeting room size. The facilities will become ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) Accessible. Handicapped accessible bathrooms will be available on both floors.

Children’s services, including an activity room and mother’s quiet room, will be on the first floor. The first-floor expansion also will feature a large community meeting room and a separate teen/young adult area. The children’s activity room will be separate from the community room.

A computer lab and a separate teaching room will be part of the project, too.

In addition, the first floor will include a book store, which will be operated by the Friends to help raise funds to support library programs. Dave’s Drive-In Liquor Store will continue to sell donated books to generate funds for these programs as well.

Library floor plans include a layout of the second floor where adult services, including a genealogy room, will be situated.

Voters passed a $2 million bond issue for the library in May 2018.

For more information, contact England-Biggs at the library at 402-727-2694.