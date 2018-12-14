The Keene Memorial Library is hoping to spread some Christmas cheer to some of the seniors at area assisted living facilities.
The idea is simple: the library will be teaming up with children in the area, providing them with supplies to make their own Christmas cards, which will ultimately be delivered to several assisted living facilities.
“This is a first for us,” said Laura England-Biggs, children’s librarian.
On Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., the library is hosting a card making event with a group of local Cub Scouts, and all children from the community are invited to join in.
Additionally, the library is seeking partnerships with day cares and schools to see if anybody else would like to contribute to the cause. At that point, the library will deliver some card stock and come back at a later date to collected the completed cards.
Already participating in the project is the Dodge County Head Start program, England-Biggs said.
The project aims to spread holiday cheer across generations, she added.
“A lot of times, our families have become so far flung and people don’t grow up near their grandparents, grandparents don’t always get to see grand children,” England-Biggs said. “It’s a way for us to kind of span the generation gap and to keep people thinking about others during the holidays.”
The library already delivers books to several assisted living facilities in the area and it hopes to deliver the cards to those locations.