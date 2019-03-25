Keene Memorial Library will host a Smithsonian Institution workshop called Saving Your Family Treasures from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday.
The Saving Your Family Treasures workshops provide simple preservation advice to disaster survivors and demonstrate how to handle, dry and clean damaged personal keepsakes using materials accessible at local hardware or convenience stores. The workshop leaders do not want attendees to bring their family items, but rather to come to the class in order to learn and see the skills first-hand.
The institute’s flyer says, “Due to safety concerns, we ask that members of the public do not bring damaged objects to the workshop.”
Saving Your Family Treasures workshops are always free and open to the public thanks to the generous support of the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, the National Endowment for the Humanities, and the lead corporate sponsor, Bank of America.
For more information, contact the library at 402-727-2694.