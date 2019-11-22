Keene Memorial Library, in collaboration with the Fremont Housing Authority, will be hosting a holiday giving event from Dec. 1-13. This giving event, called Give-a-Hand, is intended to share the holiday spirit.
Those who wish to participate can come to the library to choose a mitten off the display board. Each mitten will have up to three wish list item(s) of adult/elderly individuals. They hope to have at least one gift item purchased per mitten. When the item(s) are purchased, they can be dropped off unwrapped at the library. The mitten should be returned with the gifts so that staff can keep track of items and their new owners.
For more information, contact Elisa or Rebecca at Keene Memorial Library at 402-727-2694.