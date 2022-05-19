 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Library to host presentation about Nebraska history and Native American culture

  • Updated
  • 0
East library entrance

This is the east entrance of Keene Memorial Library in Fremont.

 TAMMY REAL-MCKEIGHAN; Fremont Tribune

Keene Memorial Library in Fremont will host scholar Nancy Gillis at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 24.

Gillis will give a presentation titled “Brief History of the Five Tribes of Nebraska: Omaha, Ponca, Pawnee, Santee, and Winnebago.” This presentation, which is offered in collaboration with Humanities Nebraska, is “A look at the origins, history, and current state of these five tribes.

Anyone with an interest in Nebraska history and Native American culture is encouraged to attend. This event is free and open to the public with light refreshments provided.

For more information, contact Elisa Cruz at Keene Memorial Library at 402-727-2694.

