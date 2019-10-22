Kids and adults are invited to decorate a pumpkin like their favorite book character for Keene Memorial Library’s book character pumpkin decorating contest.
Participants may use paint, markers, glue, fabric, paper or other craft or household items (no carved pumpkins). Contestants need to bring their decorated pumpkins and completed entry form to the library between Oct. 23 and Oct. 25.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Voting will be open to the public from Oct. 26-30. One grand prize winner for each category will be announced on Oct. 31. Entry forms are available at the library or by checking the library’s Facebook page.