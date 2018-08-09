Keene Memorial Library’s Storytime Yoga is planned for 2 p.m. Aug. 18.
Storytime Yoga will be led by local children’s yoga teacher, Kai-Helin Cooper, who will integrate the movement of yoga into a traditional storytime. Participants will hear stories and practice poses under the instruction of Cooper. Activities will be geared towards children, but all ages are welcome to attend this free event.
Pre-registration is encouraged due to a class limit of 15 people. For more information or to pre-register, contact Sonia Vanderworth, Library Assistant III – Youth Services, at Keene Memorial Library, 402-727-2694 or sonia.vanderworth@fremontne.gov.