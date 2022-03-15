Library to offer Tween Tech Time

Keene Memorial Library will be offering Tween Tech Time from 2-4 p.m. Friday, March 18, at the library, 1030 N. Broad St., in Fremont.
Tweens must be between fourth and eighth grade to attend.
Library staff will pull out several types of tech to play with.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
