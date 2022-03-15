 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Library to offer Tween Tech Time

Local News

Keene Memorial Library will be offering Tween Tech Time from 2-4 p.m. Friday, March 18, at the library, 1030 N. Broad St., in Fremont.

Tweens must be between fourth and eighth grade to attend.

Library staff will pull out several types of tech to play with.

