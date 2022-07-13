 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Library's Friday Storytime changing locations

Local News

Keene Memorial Library’s Friday Storytime will be changing locations.

Beginning July 15, Friday Storytime will take place from 10-10:30 a.m. at Metropolitan Community College, 835 N. Broad St., in Fremont. Storytime will meet in Room 207.

Storytime is open to kids of all ages and their caregivers. Stories, songs and crafts and included.

