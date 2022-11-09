Life Choices plans Thursday fundraiser in Fremont

Life Choices will be having a new take on “Life is Sweet” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at The Milady East Wing Venue, 105 E. Sixth St., Fremont. Enter through the back door.

This year’s Life is Sweet auction will look a little differently. Everyone is invited for a night of celebrating life.

There will be light hors d’oeuvres and a short presentation by director Suzanne Schneider prior to the auction.

People who wish to help with the agency’s diaper drive are encouraged to bring size 5 or 6 diapers for the moms and babies Life Choices serves.