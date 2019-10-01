Someone once said that the word, stressed, is desserts spelled backward.
And no one who attends the Life Choices’ benefit auction should need to be stressed amid a variety of different desserts.
The eighth annual auction starts at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at Nye Legacy, 3210 N. Clarkson St., in Fremont.
Area residents are invited to the fundraiser.
All proceeds go to Life Choices, a pro-life pregnancy resource center to provide peer-counseling, pregnancy testing, relationship, prenatal and parenting classes and aids, and ultrasounds, all free of charge to clients in their times of need.
Each year, area pastors and parishioners make and donate the desserts.
Professional cake decorators have donated cakes as well.
And bakers have designed and decorated a variety of creative cakes.
In the past, cakes have been decorated to resemble a Husker shirt, an owl, the “Garden of Eatin,’” complete with plastic animals, an off-road truck course, a Minion and Noah’s ark with animals.
Besides cakes, desserts have included pies and other sweet treats.
Participants can bid on the desserts.
Brad Martindale and Associates conducts the auction, which in past years has included some lively bidding.
Complimentary snacks and beverages will be provided at the event.
Between 50 and 70 people typically attend the family friendly event designed to help people in various ways.
For one thing, clients can meet one-on-one with a coach who is invested in them personally.
They can earn points from attending classes along with making other healthy choices for their child, like well-baby-checks.
These points can then be spent at our “Hopes Closet” on diapers, wipes, clothing up to 2T, handmade quilts and more.
Debbie Menn, Life Choices board member, encourages area residents to attend the dessert auction.
“Come out to support your local crisis pregnancy center by participating in our annual ‘Life Is Sweet’ dessert auction,” she said. “Many young mothers and families will benefit from the community’s support of this event.”
Bill Hubbell, Life choices board chairman, believes people will benefit by attending.
“It’s a way we can see faces and touch base and supporters can hear what’s going on with Life Choices,” he said.
In 2018, the center moved to a larger office at 230 E. 22nd St., Suite No. 2, in Fremont.
The agency has a Facebook page and is on Instagram and Twitter.
Formerly known as United Family Services and founded in 1985, the center provides confidential services. Life Choices is a 501©3 nonprofit organization.