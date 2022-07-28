Lifeguards come to the rescue with a new bike for a boy

Elijah Roach was heartbroken when his bike was stolen.

“I loved that bike,” the 10-year-old Fremont boy said.

Elijah’s mom, Holly English, said her longtime best friend, Jessie James Jackson Jr., had bought the metallic blue BMX bike for her son a few years ago. Jackson, who was in the military, died a year ago overseas, she said.

English said her son was devastated when the bike went missing.

But help would come from an unexpected place, when two teenage lifeguards came to the rescue with a new bike.

Zach Dein and Linden Nosal — lifeguards at Ronin Pool and Splash Station in Fremont — pooled their money and spent $190 to buy Elijah a new Huffy bike.

English said Elijah enjoys going for bike rides with his friends.

“He and all the neighbor kids go on bike rides constantly,” English said.

One day, Elijah rode the bike Jackson gave him to a friend’s house, and parked it by a back gate. The friend went to unlock the gate so Elijah could put his bike in the backyard.

When Elijah went to move his bike, it was gone, English said.

The situation was even more painful, because the bike had been a gift.

“This is all he had from his Uncle JJ,” English said.

Elijah and his mom and friends searched for the bike.

“We went everywhere trying to find it,” she said.

As time passed, Elijah grew sadder.

English made multiple posts on Facebook, figuring someone might see the bike and help her.

Nobody apparently spotted the bike, but somebody did notice one of English’s posts.

Dein, a 2022 Fremont High School graduate, saw a post on a Facebook discussion page.

He and Nosal know Elijah and his brother, 13-year-old Tristan Roach, and their mom, because they go to Ronin Pool almost every day.

“He’s always nice to everyone at the pool and he lets them use his goggles,” Dein said of Elijah.

Nosal, who will be a junior at Archbishop Bergan High School this fall, appreciates the young boy, too.

“He’s such a sweet kid,” Nosal said.

The lifeguards knew this bike was special.

“His bike was really important to him,” Nosal said. “He painted it and he always took it to the pool so I knew it meant a lot to him.”

They could tell Elijah was really sad when his bike was stolen and that his mom was very upset.

“I just can’t imagine losing something that important, especially since that’s his way to get around as a kid,” Nosal said.

The lifeguards split the cost of the bike, which Dein bought.

Elijah was elated when he saw the new bike.

“I loved it,” he said. “I was so excited.”

English was upstairs in their home when the Dein brought the bike. She could hear her son yelling.

“Mom, the lifeguards bought me a bike,” he said. “Come here right now!”

Dein could tell Elijah was pleased.

“He just gave be the biggest hug ever,” Dein said.

English is thankful for the lifeguards.

“These are amazing young adults and I can never tell them how grateful we are for them to do this for us,” English said.

Nosal wasn’t able to go with Dein to bring the bike to Elijah.

But she accompanied Dein when he later returned to Elijah’s house.

“He was super thankful and he gave us a hug,” Nosal said of Elijah. “He took a picture with us and he was super sweet about it. I could tell that his mom was super thankful, too.”

Nate Schwanke, recreation superintendent for the Fremont Parks and Recreation Department, said he learned about the lifeguards’ gift from Elijah’s mom.

“They just did this out of the kindness of their hearts, not knowing any of this attention was going to come their way,” Schwanke said. “They never asked for any credit. They just did what they thought was right.”

Schwanke commended his workers.

“We feel like we have very, very strong staff — high character kids — very active in their schools’ activities and wanting to do the right thing,” Schwanke said.

English said all the lifeguards at Ronin Pool know her children and her by name and are always friendly and caring.

“To know that there are still young, amazing, thoughtful, caring teenagers out there gives me hope,” she said.

English said her son has been riding his new bike everywhere and has a bike lock.

Dein said he got a good feeling from giving the bike to Elijah.

“It makes me want to do this more for people who really need that type of stuff,” Dein said.

Nosal noticed Elijah on his new bike recently.

“Just the other day, I went to swim lessons and he was riding his bike with his friends,” Nosal said. “That just made me feel really good, because I know he was really happy with his friends, riding around.”