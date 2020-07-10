LifeHouse and Salvation Army offering free box fans

With temperatures getting up to the 90s this week, people in need can beat the heat with free fans from the Salvation Army of Fremont and LifeHouse.
“Everybody’s going through challenging times, and if this is just one of those burdens that can be alleviated and we can shoulder it together so they don’t ever feel like they are on an island unto themselves, that’s really important,” Salvation Army Case Manager Stephanie O’Brien said.
The two distribution sites will be giving out box fans until Aug. 31. Funding for the fans comes from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) with the state of Nebraska.
Julie Sleister, director of development and public relations at LifeHouse, said the shelter took part in the program even as Low Income Ministry prior to its merger with Care Corps Family Services.
LifeHouse currently has about two dozen fans available. If someone is in need, Sleister said they should call them at 402-721-3125 and set up an appointment or stop by its pantry at 549 N. H St. on either Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or Thursdays from 5 to 7 p.m.
“Because we have those box fans on loan, there’s some paperwork that we do have to complete,” she said. “And then we just send the fan home with somebody who is in need of it.”
O’Brien said the Salvation Army is not only giving out fans from LIHEAP, but is accepting donations of fans from the community to give out as well to those who may not apply for the program, which provides ongoing assistance with heating and cooling.
“In years past, it was a photo ID, proof of address in the last 30 days and, ‘Thank you so much, here’s a fan,’” she said. “And now it’s going to be a little bit more than that, so I’ll start that process with the folks that have already expressed interest with it and see if we can get them signed up, qualified for this program, because it’s going to be an ongoing benefit for them.”
The Salvation Army was approved to distribute the fans to Dodge and Burt counties. As a distribution site, it purchases the fans prior to a reimbursement from LIHEAP.
O’Brien said the community-donated fans would specifically go to individuals who either didn’t qualify or chose not to attempt to qualify.
“So we’ll have the ones that are earmarked under LIHEAP, and we’ll make sure that we have all the necessary paperwork that we need to submit back over to the state to show that they went to individuals that qualified under that energy assistance program, and then we’ll have a second set of donations,” she said.
The Salvation Army has already received fan donations, which can be brought to 707 N. I St. between 8:30 a.m. and noon, as well as 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“I know, based on the number of fans that I have now that were generously donated and the number of calls that I’ve received for interest, I know that the interest outweighs what we have right now,” O’Brien said. “And it’s just getting hotter, unfortunately.”
O’Brien said if for some reason there are no more donations available for people in need, she plans to work with them to get them connected to where they can find help.
“It’s still a need, and we want to meet it,” she said. “If we can’t meet it, how can it be met within the community?”
While many people could find places to cool off last year, such as restaurants or public pools, Sleister said the COVID-19 pandemic has made that nearly impossible.
“It’s hot, and it’s hot whether or not we have COVID, and people are in their houses more,” she said. “So if we can help them out with a fan, they don’t need to worry so much about air conditioners, or they’re living in a place that doesn’t have an air conditioner.”
Lt. Rodney Morin of the Salvation Army said its mission is to think of how it can best serve the community at all times.
“If it’s something as possible as lightening the burden and giving them a fan, because times are hard for them right now, then that’s what we’re here for,” he said. “That’s what we want to be, just servants of our community and to be alongside organizations that are willing to have the same vision in mind and wanting to help people.”
