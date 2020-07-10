LifeHouse and Salvation Army offering free box fans

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With temperatures getting up to the 90s this week, people in need can beat the heat with free fans from the Salvation Army of Fremont and LifeHouse.

“Everybody’s going through challenging times, and if this is just one of those burdens that can be alleviated and we can shoulder it together so they don’t ever feel like they are on an island unto themselves, that’s really important,” Salvation Army Case Manager Stephanie O’Brien said.

The two distribution sites will be giving out box fans until Aug. 31. Funding for the fans comes from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) with the state of Nebraska.

Julie Sleister, director of development and public relations at LifeHouse, said the shelter took part in the program even as Low Income Ministry prior to its merger with Care Corps Family Services.

LifeHouse currently has about two dozen fans available. If someone is in need, Sleister said they should call them at 402-721-3125 and set up an appointment or stop by its pantry at 549 N. H St. on either Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or Thursdays from 5 to 7 p.m.

“Because we have those box fans on loan, there’s some paperwork that we do have to complete,” she said. “And then we just send the fan home with somebody who is in need of it.”